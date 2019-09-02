SIOUX CITY -- When walking into Riverside Park on Monday, the aroma of hamburgers sizzling on the grill filled the air.
A short time later, the air was filled with the words of Democratic politicians rallying union workers to get out in 2020 and vote.
Welcome to the annual Sioux City Labor Day Picnic, where hot dogs and hamburgers come with a heaping helping of political talk and labor union solidarity.
"It's important for us to see who's going to support our labor movement," said Jose Bustos, a United Food & Commercial Workers Local 222 member from Alta, Iowa.
Where else on Monday might you see a poodle walking around with a Joe Biden sticker on its head?
The former vice president wasn't there. Former Pennsylvania Congressman Joe Sestak was the only one of the 20 Democrats running for president to appear in person, but representatives of the Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Steve Bullock and Beto O'Rourke campaigns all set up tables along a sidewalk, forming a corridor of volunteers willing to share their candidates' ideas with anyone willing to listen.
Near the head of that line, Woodbury County Democratic Party chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger stood under a tent, taking in the scene of potential voters chatting with all the local, state and national candidates and their representatives as they begin the process of choosing who to support.
"I think people are a lot more excited to see campaigners here," Dumkrieger said.
Men and women sporting colorful T-shirts advertising their labor union affiliations brought their families out for fun, and there was plenty of that. A few lucky children won drawings for new bicycles, and others took their swings at pinatas in hopes of taking home a handful of candy.
Family is a definite theme at the picnic, which is sponsored by the Western Iowa Labor Federation, AFL-CIO. Union members are quick to tout the brotherhood and sisterhood they share with other workers, whether they know them personally or not.
Charles Chervek, of Sioux City, a 47-year union member who's been coming to this event for more than 30 years, said the picnic is an important event so that members can gather, get to know one another and celebrate their hard work.
"To know the feeling of unity," Chervek said. "The more you stick together, the stronger you are."
Candidates touted that strength, each issuing the call for better wages and protecting workers' rights.
It was a message that, on this day and to members of this crowd, was as appetizing as a hot dog fresh off the grill.