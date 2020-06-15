As protests fade, how do civil rights activists keep passion for change burning?

The challenge is: how?

There are many ways, of course, and they begin as early as elementary school, Scarlett said. As a school board member, she said she'll continue to promote education so children understand civics, understand what's going on in the world around them, so that, as they get older, they have a sense of direction.

That leads to involvement. Scarlett urges people of all ages to join and become active in organizations seeking change. It also includes registering to vote, learning what candidates stand for and then casting a ballot.

Public officials, Rayford said, must be held to their word. If they promise to meet with community groups to find solutions, to take action, Rayford said he'll continue to ask them about it until it's done.

Fortunately, Rayford and Scarlett said, good things already are happening in Sioux City.

Police leaders and officers show up for block parties and public forums. Civil rights groups and police Chief Rex Mueller all want every officer outfitted with body cameras. Rayford said the NAACP continues to push for a citizen review board to not only review applicants to the police department but also to hold officers accountable in cases of alleged misconduct.