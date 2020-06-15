As protests fade, how do Sioux City civil rights activists keep passion for change burning?

Rayford believes the video of Floyd's death made an impact. Past incidents that led to protests in cities such as Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore were never seen. This time, there was no deniability.

"We saw a man dead. This time we saw it," Rayford said. "Now people are starting to see it. They're seeing it and believe it."

And now that the movement has their attention, it's time to hold it. The noise from the protests will fade, but the call for change must remain loud and clear.

The challenge is: how?

There are many ways, of course, and they begin as early as elementary school, Scarlett said. As a school board member, she said she'll continue to promote education so children understand civics, understand what's going on in the world around them, so that, as they get older, they have a sense of direction.

That leads to involvement. Scarlett urges people of all ages to join and become active in organizations seeking change. It also includes registering to vote, learning what candidates stand for and then casting a ballot.

Public officials, Rayford said, must be held to their word. If they promise to meet with community groups to find solutions, to take action, Rayford said he'll continue to ask them about it until it's done.