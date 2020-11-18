Back-ballot races in Woodbury County raise questions, not campaign drama

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kinwa-Muzinga liked what she learned about the council and threw her hat in the ring, asking colleagues to sign her nomination papers to get her name on the ballot.

"It was new. I've never done this process," she said.

Kinwa-Muzinga started her campaign by knocking on doors -- of other faculty members in her department. Some knew what the extension council was, others didn't.

"I didn't do much formal campaigning. I talked to my colleagues here and asked them to spread the news," Kinwa-Muzinga said. "That's the only thing I did."

As is often the case in these types of races, the number of candidates running equaled the number of seats up for election. No contested races. If your name was on the ballot, you were going to get elected.

A veteran of the electoral process, Yockey gave the race little thought on Election Day.

"What I will get occasionally on Election Day is a text from someone that says, 'Hey, I just voted for you.' I don't know how many votes I received. I haven't looked up the results yet," he said a week after the election.