Back-ballot races in Woodbury County raise questions, not campaign drama

SIOUX CITY -- Jason Yockey's campaign this fall was a bit more low-key than what voters witnessed in races for president and Iowa's senate seat.
While Sen. Joni Ernst and challenger Theresa Greenfield and the groups supporting them spent tens of millions of dollars to run TV ads during every commercial break and fill mailboxes with glossy fliers, Yockey sat at home, his campaigning finished.
"My whole campaigning is just getting the signatures to get my name on the ballot," said Yockey, who was reelected on Nov. 3 to his third four-year term on the five-member Woodbury County Soil and Water Conservation District board of commissioners.
Aside from the friends who provided those signatures, a majority of voters likely didn't know who Yockey was or exactly what he was running for.
Each election, the back side of the ballot has races voters aren't familiar with. What is a soil and water conservation district commissioner? Or the county agricultural extension council?
And why are we voting for them if we don't know what they are?
Yockey used to wonder the same thing.
"Before I got on the board, I didn't know what it was either," he said. "I don't know why we are elected rather than appointed."
Maybe they don't have as widespread an impact as presidents, senators or other legislators, but the lesser-known offices that appear on the back of the ballot serve important functions locally.
The soil and water conservation commission oversees management of conservation projects and structures in the district and coordinates projects among participating agencies, organizations and individuals.
The Woodbury County Agricultural Extension District council, maybe better known as Iowa State University Extension and Outreach -- Woodbury County, provides education and outreach for Iowa residents. It's involved with programs such as 4-H and master gardener education.
Both appear on the ballot because they spend taxpayer money.
Morningside College agribusiness professor Annie Kinwa-Muzinga is new to the area, joining the faculty in fall 2018. She knew little about the agricultural extension council when she was contacted by Molly Hewitt, a regional extension director who informed her she'd been nominated to complete the final two years of a vacant seat on the nine-member council.
Kinwa-Muzinga liked what she learned about the council and threw her hat in the ring, asking colleagues to sign her nomination papers to get her name on the ballot.
"It was new. I've never done this process," she said.
Kinwa-Muzinga started her campaign by knocking on doors -- of other faculty members in her department. Some knew what the extension council was, others didn't.
"I didn't do much formal campaigning. I talked to my colleagues here and asked them to spread the news," Kinwa-Muzinga said. "That's the only thing I did."
As is often the case in these types of races, the number of candidates running equaled the number of seats up for election. No contested races. If your name was on the ballot, you were going to get elected.
A veteran of the electoral process, Yockey gave the race little thought on Election Day.
"What I will get occasionally on Election Day is a text from someone that says, 'Hey, I just voted for you.' I don't know how many votes I received. I haven't looked up the results yet," he said a week after the election.
Unfamiliar with the process, Kinwa-Muzinga watched the results come in on election night, not knowing that back-ballot races rarely get mentioned along with the bigger races.
"I stayed up until midnight and was watching on TV and didn't see my name, so I thought maybe I didn't get it," she said. "Two days later, my colleagues came and said congratulations."
She'll finish out the unexpired term and then consider running for a new four-year term in 2022.
And if her name appears on the ballot for agricultural extension council again, many voters likely still won't know who she is, or what she's running for.
