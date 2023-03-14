SIOUX CITY — When in high school, Payton Slaughter found a team picture taken of her mother with her Briar Cliff teammates at the 1998 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship Tournament.

Slaughter removed the photo from the scrapbook and has kept it with her since.

"I always thought it would be cool to have a picture like that of my own," said Payton, now playing at Briar Cliff herself.

If she doesn't have one by now, she will soon.

On Tuesday, Payton, along with her sister, Teagan, and their Briar Cliff teammates made the hometown school's first appearance in the NAIA tournament in Sioux City since 2016.

It was a big step for Briar Cliff and exciting to play in front of the hometown fans. It was also a big step for the Slaughter sisters to follow in the footsteps of their mother, Wendy, who was a senior when Briar Cliff played in the NAIA tournament the first time Sioux City hosted it 26 years ago.

"All of this has brought back many memories. I guess it's more exciting to see your kids go through it," Wendy Slaughter said.

Growing up, Payton and Teagan didn't hear much about that tournament, or their mother's prolific career. Wendy's pretty humble about her accomplishments and that follow-in-my-footsteps talk.

"She always says it's not about her, it's our time now," Payton said.

Even so, Wendy wasn't going to be able to keep it a secret. A Rockwell City, Iowa, native, Wendy Hammen, as she was known then, ranks third on Briar Cliff's career scoring list with 2,066 points. Her all-American photo happens to hang in the Chargers' locker room above Payton's locker. As the girls grew up in Cherokee, Iowa, people would comment about their mother's playing career, prompting questions for mom when they got home.

Briar Cliff basketball player Wendy Hammen Briar Cliff's Wendy Hammen, 30, looks to pass the ball during a game played at Briar Cliff in 1998. Her daughters Payton and Teagan Slaughter …

Wendy would answer, but not go into more detail than necessary.

"I want it to be about them," she said. "The bottom line is I just want them to be themselves with no pressure."

Wendy and her husband, Brandon, also a former Briar Cliff basketball player, coached the girls in youth leagues and travel teams, and Brandon was their high school coach. Each year at this time, the family would come to Sioux City, spending a day watching the NAIA tournament at the Tyson Events Center and inspiring the girls.

"It's always kind of been a dream of mine since I was little to play at the Tyson," said Payton, a four-year starter at guard and a nursing major.

Little did she know, mom also had a similar dream. With her own fond memories of playing in the NAIA tournament, Wendy hoped her daughters could have that same experience.

"I secretly have prayed they would have the opportunity to play together and play in the national championship tourney together," Wendy said.

Those prayers were answered Wednesday, when Briar Cliff beat Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to advance to the national tournament's round of 16 in Sioux City. Wendy and Brandon were there, exchanging hugs with their daughters after the game.

Still, mom didn't have much to say about sharing that NAIA experience in Sioux City other than she was proud of them both. That doesn't mean she wasn't thrilled they had the same chance she did.

"All I say to them is just enjoy the journey and the ride and make memories," said Wendy, who's a personal trainer and owner of Double Overtime fitness center in Cherokee. "It's amazing. I love that both of my girls get to experience this together in front of the home crowd."

The game definitely had a home-team feel with a large number of Briar Cliff students, alums and local fans filling the Tyson Events Center Tuesday, along several Slaughter family friends from Cherokee. Standing at her seat at half court near the Briar Cliff bench, Wendy coped with pregame nerves just before tip-off.

"I was fine until we finished lunch and got here. Now ...," she said, her sentence ending in a big, nervous exhale.

Unfortunately for Briar Cliff, the atmosphere wasn't enough to push the Chargers to victory, as they lost to Indiana Wesleyan, 88-77. Payton scored 24 points in the loss.

The game didn't go the way they had hoped, but the experience surely did. Payton said it was special to share the experience with Teagan, a sophomore business administration major who saw limited action off the bench this season.

It's also special to now have that shared NAIA tournament experience with her mother.

"It's an amazing feeling," Payton said. "I've always wanted to make her proud. I think it's just a real cool legacy."

Payton now will have that team photo at the national tournament for her own scrapbook.

Maybe in another 25 years or so, she'll be watching her own daughter pose for one, too.