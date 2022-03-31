Buena Vista, Ohio students team up to profile Storm Lake residents

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- While attending Buena Vista University, Andrew Offenburger couldn't have told you much about Storm Lake other than it was where the college he attended was located.

He was oblivious to the changes the city was undergoing as immigrants relocated there to work in the meatpacking plants.

"I was clueless to that as a student," the 1998 Buena Vista graduate said. "I was unaware of the global dynamics going on in my backyard."

After undertaking graduate studies at Yale and learning how issues such as industrial agriculture, race and immigration were affecting rural areas of Africa, Offenburger realized Midwestern cities and towns like Storm Lake faced many of those same issues. He also realized Storm Lake's response to those challenges had gone on right under his nose as an undergraduate and he never knew it.

He's making up for the lost opportunity, taking a renewed interest in a city in which the majority of residents are non-white and hail from dozens of countries.

"I really think it's one of the most fascinating places to study in the United States," said Offenburger, a Johnston, Iowa, native who's now an associate history professor at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

"Small Town, Big World," a collaborative project involving students at Miami and Buena Vista, aims to introduce Storm Lake residents -- some immigrants, some who have lived here for generations -- to the world, showing what's helped the city become an effective melting pot of diverse cultures.

While searching for ideas for a final project for students in his Midwest history class, Offenburger called Storm Lake Community Schools superintendent Stacey Cole. She suggested the features on local residents, thinking the stories could improve social relations.

Offenburger loved the idea, but one problem: with his students hundreds of miles from Storm Lake, how do you meet people and interview them? He sought the help of Buena Vista digital media professor Andrea Frantz, who he knew as a student, about teaming up.

It fit Frantz' goal of getting students off campus and interacting with community residents.

"I thought it was a great opportunity," Frantz said. "Anytime you can tell the stories of the humans who share a community, it stands to broaden the community and advances us."

After Storm Lake residents submitted profile suggestions, students from the two schools paired up, the Miami students doing the interviews via Zoom while Buena Vista students sat with the local residents, recording the interviews and taking photos. The profiles explored topics such as race, integration and immigration -- all subjects that can be a little touchy, but are something Storm Lakers must address as they continue to welcome new faces to town.

"That's the everyday reality that Storm Lakers are living with," Offenburger said.

A reality that current Buena Vista students, just like Offenburger back in the '90s, aren't always aware of.

"I thought it was very impressive to try to do something like that," Blake McMillan, a senior digital media major from Philadelphia, Mississippi, remembered thinking when project was proposed to his class. A transfer to Buena Vista, McMillan said he hadn't gotten out in the community much, but knew a little more about it than he realized when describing it to Miami students.

"It was interesting because they were trying to tell a bunch of stories about a town they'd never been to," McMillan said.

McMillan teamed on a profile of Katie Lindgren, who grew up in Storm Lake and now lives nearby in Newell, about the changes she's witnessed in Storm Lake. McMillan also interviewed an immigrant from South Sudan and her daughter about the challenges they faced moving here.

Working on their stories helped McMillan realize what immigrants go through to get to Storm Lake and how longtime residents adjust to the changes. McMillan said he realized Storm Lake is a special place that has worked hard to integrate newcomers, a discovery he could share with the Miami students.

"It became a lot more fun to show people who aren't from here what it's like here," McMillan said.

Twenty profiles were finished last spring and began posting on the Small Town, Big World website at smalltownbigworld.org on March 8. Written profiles were done by the Miami students, and Buena Vista students used the interview recordings to create audio stories to accompany them.

Students are collaborating on 20 more profiles this spring.

The project has taught Offenburger things about Storm Lake he wished he'd learned as a Buena Vista student. But through his students, he's come to know the city and how its citizens from dozens of backgrounds have built a community, despite the challenges to do so.

"There's some beautiful things going on in Storm Lake, and I think that's how the U.S. can move forward. It wasn't always like that," said Offenburger, who's working on a book about Storm Lake and the region.

He may not have known it when living here, but he's making sure as many people as possible now become aware of what makes Storm Lake special.

