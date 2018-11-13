SIOUX CITY -- It's been a trip more than six years in the making.
Neighbors and Navy veterans Gary Swanson and Eugene Stokes both were excited to hear back in February 2012 that the Navy was naming a warship after Sioux City. Both decided immediately that wherever and whenever the USS Sioux City was commissioned, they'd be there to witness it.
"When I first heard about it, I said at that time I'm going to go," said Stokes, who joined the Navy in 1951 and served eight years.
The ceremony, in which the ship officially enters active service, takes place Saturday morning at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Swanson and Stokes will be among some 500 Sioux Cityans expected to be present.
"I have followed it from the beginning to today," Swanson said. "I knew from the beginning that my wife and I were going to go to this. I am just fascinated with the prospect of going to the commissioning and all the ceremonies."
Swanson, 72, a retired Iowa State Patrol trooper who served seven years in the Navy and was on the ground in Vietnam at this time 50 years ago, will fly to the commissioning with his wife, Diane. Stokes, 87, a semi-retired truck driver, is going via motor home with his son, Neal, daughter, Diane, and her boyfriend.
"We want to see the country," said Stokes, who was on board the cruiser USS St. Paul in Korea from 1952 to 1955.
And they want to see the first Navy ship ever named for Sioux City become part of the U.S. fleet.
Many Sioux Cityans have followed the progress of the USS Sioux City from the day it was named, to the christening and launch in January 2016, to now. It's special to all of us, but means a little more for Navy veterans, who know what it's like to be out to sea for weeks on a ship that becomes a second home.
"It's been 70 years since I've been on a Navy ship," said Charles Kirby, who was in the Navy from 1946 to 1948 and was on board the heavy cruiser USS Chicago in Japan during the occupation after World War II.
Like Swanson and Stokes, Kirby, 90, has closely followed the USS Sioux City's development.
"I read all the articles," he said.
But the retired city worker didn't plan on going until his son, Jeff, suggested it.
"I thought it would be nice, but until he brought it up, I didn't think I'd be going," Kirby said.
Kirby and his son will fly out of Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City and meet up with Kirby's grandson, granddaughter and her husband in Annapolis.
"I'm very excited about it," Kirby said. "It'll all be a great adventure for me."
None of the three veterans has ever seen a ship commissioning. Familiar with Navy customs and tradition from their time in the service, all three anticipate the pomp that will accompany Saturday's events. Experiencing the atmosphere at the Naval Academy is an added bonus.
"I've never been to Annapolis, and here's my chance to go and I'm really looking forward to it," Swanson said.
They can't wait to get an up-close look at their city's namesake ship, either. Touring the ship, seeing all the technology on board a modern Navy vessel was high on the priority list for all three.
"I just want to go on board and see how much more modern it is than the ship I was on," Stokes said.
They're proud Navy veterans and proud Sioux Cityans. When your home city is honored like this, you don't stay home and read about it in the newspaper.
"This is a historic event for Sioux City to have a warship named after the city of Sioux City," Swanson said.
We don't often get the chance to be an eyewitness to history. With so many from the area planning on going to Annapolis, it's a chapter in Sioux City history that will be well-documented and worth the trip.