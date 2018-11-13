Coming this week

The Journal today continues its special coverage leading up to the commissioning of the USS Sioux City at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday.

Today: In his weekly column, Nick Hytrek introduces readers to some of the military veterans from Siouxland who are traveling to Annapolis for this week’s ceremonies.

Wednesday: Earl Horlyk runs down the local food products on the menu for the “Taste of Siouxland’’ reception at Saturday’s commissioning.

Thursday: Nick Hytrek talks to two Sioux City students at the Naval Academy.

Friday through Saturday: Nick Hytrek and Tim Hynds provide complete coverage of USS Sioux City events, including a behind-the-scenes look at the ship and the commissioning ceremony.