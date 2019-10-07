SIOUX CITY -- Career paths twist and turn. We accept that first job offer, not knowing where it will take us, but hoping it puts us on the road to a successful, satisfying career.
Joanne Fox's career path wound up taking a circular route. After a few detours, her 45-year journalism and communications career is ending where it started, at The Catholic Globe, the newspaper for the Diocese of Sioux City.
"I would not have anticipated this is how my career would have played out, but I can't think of a better way for it to have played out," said Fox, who will retire Friday after six years as the paper's editor. She spent a total of 25 years at The Globe over two stints separated by 20 years.
Fox's name and face is familiar to Catholics who have read her stories or heard her speak about the importance of a Globe subscription in churches across the diocese. Many others know her from her decades of involvement in the Sioux City community theater scene and the 13 years she spent writing for the Sioux City Journal.
The Sioux City native never envisioned walking the career path she ultimately chose.
Despite a friend's constant encouragement to take up journalism while they were East High School students, Fox never seriously considered it. She preferred to read, and an English degree seemed like the right path for her.
"I just loved to read, kind of liked to write," Fox said.
While in college at the University of Missouri, Fox realized an English degree didn't guarantee a lot of job opportunities, and she didn't want to teach. She tried a journalism class and was hooked on the feeling of talking to people, hearing their stories and then sharing them with others through her writing.
"When it came time to declare a major, that was it," she said.
As graduation approached in 1974, Fox mailed resumes and portfolios to newspapers across the country. Home for Christmas break, she spoke about the job search with her pastor, the Rev. Al Grendler, who told her if there had been an opening at the Globe, he'd be interested in hiring her.
Grendler reached out to Fox when she was home again in the spring. The Globe had an opening.
"He said if you want the job, it's yours," Fox said. "I don't know if he even looked at my portfolio."
Fox accepted, figuring she'd be there for a couple years before taking that next career step. After marrying and starting a family, Fox decided Sioux City was a great place to live and stayed put, her byline appearing in the Globe until 1993, when she finally had a chance to achieve her goal of becoming an editor.
Fox oversaw the Health Care Community News, which eventually ceased operations. She moved on to Bishop Heelan High School, where she was director of public relations and alumni activities. After obtaining her master's degree in journalism, Fox was an adjunct professor at Western Iowa Tech Community College from 1999 to 2015.
In January 2000, former Sioux City Journal managing editor Karen Luken approached Fox about writing for the Journal part time. Fox accepted, and the job later turned into a full-time position. She spent 13 years at the Journal, writing the popular Making a Difference feature that highlighted volunteers throughout Siouxland.
That itch to be an editor still remained, however. When she was approached about the editor's position at The Globe, it was hard to turn down.
"I prayed over it," Fox said. "I liked the Journal, but I wasn't the editor."
So in May 2013, Fox's career came full circle. She returned to the same office where her career began, knowing it would end in a fitting place, behind the editor's desk.
"This was going to be the place I was going to retire from," she said.
That decision came a little later that initially planned. She and her husband, Dean, had talked about her retiring two years ago at age 65. Loving the work, Fox kept going. But after spending the past year balancing her editor's duties with caring for Dean after he suffered a stroke, Fox said it was time they became snowbirds, splitting time between Arizona and Sioux City.
Over six years, Fox has overseen The Globe's increasing social media presence and helped secure grants to pay for the digitizing of the paper so staff members and readers can access its archives electronically.
It's been a fulfilling career, she said, interviewing so many people about their faith and sharing those inspiring stories with readers.
"It has enhanced my faith tremendously," she said. "I hesitate to call what I do a vocation, but if I think about it for a long time, it is. I communicate the good news, the gospel to others."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.