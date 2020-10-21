Charger Closet helps Briar Cliff students dress for success

Cron and her staff converted a vacant room in her Heelan Hall office into a small boutique and, through donations, filled it with clothing racks with men's suit jackets, ties, pants and shirts and women's business suits, shirts and shoes. Students can come in during office hours and choose clothes, with no questions asked about what circumstances brought them there. Cron and her student staff give fashion advice.

Cassie Clark, a junior graphic design and business administration major from Carlisle, Iowa, is one of the students who have benefited. With job interviews on her horizon, Clark was concerned about having proper clothing to wear. She picked up a couple cardigans and dresses at Charger Closet.

"I don't have to worry about what I'm going to wear," said Clark, who works in Cron's office, helped set up Charger Closet and also has assisted students choosing clothes.

Ron Watson, a junior psychology major from Tulsa, Oklahoma, also works in Cron's office. He's donated some of his dressier shirts that no longer fit and also picked up a pair of pants and a shirt for his own use. He's found that some of the students who come to browse don't know what's appropriate to wear for an interview, so he's given advice and helped them assemble an outfit. He knows one of the students he helped had a successful interview.