Civil rights protests remind Sioux City man of Australian's role in 1968 Olympics

Peter Norman's athletic achievements

Peter Norman left the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City known as the "other man" in the photo with American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos.

His public support for the Americans overshadowed what, for Norman, was a remarkable Olympic run.

It began in the preliminary heats, when Norman ran the 200 meters in 20.17 seconds, which was a new Olympic record. The record didn't stand long. Carlos ran a 20.12 in the semifinals. In the finals, Smith won the gold medal with a world-record time of 19.83 seconds. Passing Carlos at the finish line, Norman finished in 20.06 seconds, an Australian record that still stands 52 years later.

He would never run in the Olympics again. Competing while injured in the Australian championships in 1972, Norman did not meet the country's qualifying standard. Though he had run several qualifying times during the season, Norman was not named to the team, and the country decided not to send any of its sprinters to the games in Munich, Germany. His family said he believed he was being punished for supporting the Americans four years earlier.

He retired shortly after the 1972 Olympics, resuming his job as a physical education teacher. He later had a position with the Department of Sports & Recreation, providing input into several sporting events and working with athletes with disabilities.

For years, Norman was more famous for the photo taken in Mexico City, but his achievements on the track are finally being recognized, his family said.

"His accomplishments as a sprinter are only starting to be recognized now, in the past couple of years," his younger sister Elaine said.

The winner of the 200 meters at the Victorian Athletics Championships receives the Peter Norman Medal. A statue of him was unveiled in October in Melbourne, and the Peter Norman Award is given annually to an athlete who has used his or her name and platform to promote humanitarian causes. Oct. 9, the date of his funeral, is observed as Peter Norman Day.