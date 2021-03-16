Co-director Westra confident virus won't stop NAIA tournament in Sioux City this year

SIOUX CITY -- For weeks, months, Corey Westra answered the same question daily: Will there be an NAIA basketball tournament in Sioux City in 2021?
On the eve of the event that's called Sioux City home since 1998, Westra can answer with an emphatic yes.
"I have no doubt the tournament will get played this year," Westra, the tournament co-director, said last week. "We don't know what the tournament will look like and what will happen, but we're prepared.
"The end goal is to not have happen what happened last year."
Let's hope not.
We all remember the eerie scene of disappointed basketball players, coaches and their families at the Tyson Events Center milling around in the stands and on the court, unsure what to do after the 2020 version of the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship tournament came to an abrupt end on March 12 because of COVID-19. Ten 10 of the 32 teams that traveled to Sioux City didn't even get to play.
"I was just numb. I can still remember the rest of that afternoon after it was over. I don't think I felt anything," said Westra, also the Great Plains Athletic Conference commissioner.
Westra's feeling nothing but excitement a year later.
The tournament he's been involved with for more than 23 years is back, albeit a little different. The tournament field has been changed from 32 to 16 teams, and, it's also no longer known as the Division II national tournament. That's because the NAIA last year merged its two basketball divisions into a single division and awarded Sioux City the combined tournament through 2024.
Attendance this year will be limited to 20% of arena capacity. There will be a lot of COVID testing of players and team personnel, tournament officials and volunteers. There will be no banquet or basketball clinic with the Special Olympics to kick off the tournament.
Those changes have led to a bit of a different atmosphere going into Thursday's opening day, but Westra probably would have done just about anything to ensure that this year's tournament took place.
"This is one of my favorite things to administrate," he said. "This week is a highlight week on my calendar."
Planning began in earnest after Christmas, when the NAIA decided to go ahead with the tournament, though the possibility of canceling always was an option depending on the virus. NAIA and city officials spoke often, determining protocols to try to ensure the safety of everyone involved. That planning has been almost nonstop while a nervous eye was kept on virus trends across the country.
"I can't even tell you how many Zoom calls I've been on in the last month just to get prepared for this moment," Westra said.
The tournament may look a little different this year, but one thing remains the same. Community support is as strong as ever, Westra said.
It would have been easy for businesses and individuals to walk away from the tournament, he said, but he was encouraged throughout the past year as so many people reaffirmed their commitment to the event. A handful of volunteers chose to sit this year out because of the virus, but there will be no shortage of help to pull of what Westra believes will be another successful tournament.
"The community has been so amazing in wanting to come back to this tournament," he said. "They're just excited to do it. Nothing has really changed on that front. Everybody said 'I'm in. I want to be a part of this.'"
A year later, the virus is still with us, though vaccines are becoming more widespread. Slowly, our lives are regaining a little bit of normalcy. The NAIA tournament might just be another one of those steps.
"I think that some of the natural feelings will come back once we get started and rolling with it," Westra said. "It's going to feel normal. It's just going to take some time to ramp it up."
Ramping up sounds a lot better than shutting down.