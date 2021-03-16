Co-director Westra confident virus won't stop NAIA tournament in Sioux City this year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Attendance this year will be limited to 20% of arena capacity. There will be a lot of COVID testing of players and team personnel, tournament officials and volunteers. There will be no banquet or basketball clinic with the Special Olympics to kick off the tournament.

Those changes have led to a bit of a different atmosphere going into Thursday's opening day, but Westra probably would have done just about anything to ensure that this year's tournament took place.

"This is one of my favorite things to administrate," he said. "This week is a highlight week on my calendar."

Planning began in earnest after Christmas, when the NAIA decided to go ahead with the tournament, though the possibility of canceling always was an option depending on the virus. NAIA and city officials spoke often, determining protocols to try to ensure the safety of everyone involved. That planning has been almost nonstop while a nervous eye was kept on virus trends across the country.

"I can't even tell you how many Zoom calls I've been on in the last month just to get prepared for this moment," Westra said.

The tournament may look a little different this year, but one thing remains the same. Community support is as strong as ever, Westra said.