Convenience of combating COVID continues to increase

SIOUX CITY -- By now, a large percentage of us have gotten a COVID-19 vaccination, maybe a booster, too.

Want to stock up on N95 masks? You can pick up free ones at the Siouxland Community Health Center or find them at many retail stores.

Think you might have the virus but don't want to wait to get a doctor's appointment to get tested? Well, maybe you've already received free at-home rapid tests from the feds. If not, they're on the shelves at local pharmacies.

It's a far cry from two years ago, when the pandemic was just hitting and masks were hard to find. Vaccines and at-home tests were nonexistent, of course.

Reflecting on how far we've come brings comfort. We're not out of the woods yet, health officials will tell you, but there's a lot more sunlight visible.

"It looks a lot better than it did. I'm not as frightened as before. I use these resources to stay alive," said J.J. Stone, a producer and on-air personality at KWIT radio, who's fought off COVID twice.

A traumatic brain injury survivor who also has epilepsy, COVID poses an increased threat to Stone. He had memory problems and swelling in the area of his brain injury while he had COVID the first time. When the government made free at-home COVID tests available, he signed up, using a couple of them to see if he was positive before his recent bout with the virus. He secured surgical masks through another source.

He dealt with the so-called "brain fog," a lingering effect of COVID that some have complained of, for months until he received the two-shot cycle of vaccine in March. He's happy to make use of resources that weren't available at the beginning of the outbreak to help protect himself.

"With my disability, I'm very proud of the fact I've gotten this far, and I didn't want to lose my life," Stone said.

Sadly, more than 900,000 Americans have died of the virus. Now easily available, the vaccine has been shown to reduce the severity of COVID and the chance of death, should you get it.

Many people have returned to living life in public without masks. Others prefer the extra security they feel a mask provides. The free N95 masks are part of the federal government's efforts to slow the spread. Many Siouxlanders are taking advantage.

The Community Health Center received 5,500 of the masks for distribution at its Sioux City and South Sioux City sites on Jan. 31. Within a week, just 1,500 remained. Two years ago, you couldn't find the masks.

"I'm just amazed at the resiliency of our country and to make the strides we have," Health Center CEO Mary Kaptain-Dahlen said.

Companies that make medical supplies are pretty good at it, and it's no surprise that once at-home rapid tests were developed, they would become widely available to those who wanted them, said Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health Department deputy director. The same goes for masks.

"The fact all these resources are available to people shows there was a demand for them," Brock said.

However, the emphasis on producing COVID-related products has led to shortages of other medical supplies, Brock said, and he hopes that producers can soon return to more normal production levels.

"I'm glad people have access to things people need to help them feel better about their COVID risk," Brock said. "One thing we've realized is that we're all a little bit different in how we handle risk."

Indeed. Everyone's navigating a world in which information about the virus and its risks constantly evolves. Brock said a lot of strategies have been thrown at COVID, with varying levels of success. It's up to us to continue to adapt.

Stone's up for it. He survived getting run over a by a car as a child, he'll do what he must to endure a pandemic.

"If I survived that, I'm not going to let a virus take me out," he said.

He, like many others, likes his chances a lot better than two years ago.

