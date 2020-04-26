Coronavirus alters transition into Northwest Iowa court administrator's role

"It has totally been the number one focus," she said.

There was no easing into the job. Fortunately for Frericks, her office and the district is filled with experienced judges and staff members who have helped keep the challenge from becoming overwhelming. To make the task at hand manageable, Frericks said she takes one day at a time, focusing on each new issue as it comes up.

Whether in her first week or after her first year, there was never a good time for the pandemic, but Frericks said she reminds herself there's only so much she can do. If anything, she's gaining a lot of crisis-management experience.

"If I can survive this, I can survive anything," she said.

The judicial system has survived, too. Court clerks in every county are set up to work remotely, and they now rotate between working at home and in their respective courthouse offices, which must remain open for emergency court filings and other essential functions. The judicial branch's electronic filing system continues to function well.

"Overall, I'm just super impressed with how we were able to adapt," Frericks said.