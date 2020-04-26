Coronavirus alters transition into Northwest Iowa court administrator's role

SIOUX CITY -- Peggy Frericks' job description doesn't include delivering sneeze guards, hand sanitizer and protective masks.
But, not even two months into her new role as Iowa 3rd Judicial District court administrator, Frericks finds herself tackling a lot of tasks she never envisioned. Within a week after starting on March 6, her job's focus was turned upside down, thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The chief justice of Iowa's supreme court ordered the continuation of trials and other hearings to comply with guidelines to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people to slow the virus' spread. Frericks and court officials across the state quickly enacted safety measures in Iowa's courtrooms and clerk of court offices and helped implement video and teleconferencing technology so that hearings don't have to be conducted in person.
Rather than spending the first few weeks in her new position traveling throughout the 16-county district getting better acquainted with judges and court staff, Frericks found herself last week unpacking a shipment of hand sanitizer and masks, then delivering the items to area clerk of court offices.
"Nothing ever comes out the way you expect it to," she said.
That may be an understatement. But a year ago at this time, Frericks never would have expected to be in this position, at least not this soon.
Frericks began working in court administration 25 years ago, spending many of those years as a judicial clerk in Plymouth County. Her goal was to someday be the clerk of court in Plymouth County, something she achieved in 2012.
"I thought I had reached my peak when I became the Plymouth County clerk, and I loved it," she said.
Once in that role, Frericks enjoyed working on committees making policies to improve the state's judicial system. The more she learned, the more interesting it became, and her career goals changed.
Last year, then-district court administrator Pam Calhoun hired Frericks as assistant district court administrator. As she settled into her new office in the Woodbury County Courthouse, Frericks decided that, someday, she'd like to have Calhoun's job.
Someday came sooner than expected. Calhoun announced her retirement earlier this year, and, knowing that opportunities like these don't come too often, Frericks applied.
"Timing is everything," Frericks said.
Once appointed by the district's chief judge, Duane Hoffmeyer, Frericks looked forward to getting involved in committee work and other judicial system projects and learning the ins and outs of her new job.
Instead, most of her time has been spent dealing with issues related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"It has totally been the number one focus," she said.
There was no easing into the job. Fortunately for Frericks, her office and the district is filled with experienced judges and staff members who have helped keep the challenge from becoming overwhelming. To make the task at hand manageable, Frericks said she takes one day at a time, focusing on each new issue as it comes up.
Whether in her first week or after her first year, there was never a good time for the pandemic, but Frericks said she reminds herself there's only so much she can do. If anything, she's gaining a lot of crisis-management experience.
"If I can survive this, I can survive anything," she said.
The judicial system has survived, too. Court clerks in every county are set up to work remotely, and they now rotate between working at home and in their respective courthouse offices, which must remain open for emergency court filings and other essential functions. The judicial branch's electronic filing system continues to function well.
"Overall, I'm just super impressed with how we were able to adapt," Frericks said.
In the meantime, Frericks has conference calls with state judicial officials nearly every day. New virus-related issues continue to pop up. The transition to the district's top administrative post goes on at an unprecedented pace, not at all how she envisioned it.
"It was an interesting first four weeks," Frericks said. "It feels like a year."
Maybe a year from now, Frericks will be able to look back at her transition and laugh at how unusual it was. Or maybe she'll finally be able to get out in the district to put faces with names instead of putting bottles of sanitizer on office counters.
