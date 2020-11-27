COVID-19 clears parking lots of Thanksgiving shoppers

SIOUX CITY -- Twas the night before Black Friday and all through the town, not a Christmas shopper was stirring, COVID-19 had shut the stores down.
Shopping lists hung by car keys in the kitchen, but bargain hunters were unable to scratch their itchin' (for a good deal).
Parents and children were still cooped up at home, wishing the global pandemic was gone.
Apologies to Clement Clarke Moore, author of the iconic Christmas poem butchered above, but what else would you expect in 2020?
Instead of families packing into their cars to hit the stores and begin checking items off their Christmas shopping lists, they remained home, much as we all have done for large portions of the last six months.
Absence is the new reality in this time dominated by a pandemic. If having a scaled-back Thanksgiving dinner wasn't enough of a reminder, driving around Sioux City's shopping centers Thursday drove the point home.
No worries about getting a parking spot up close to the store this Thanksgiving. Rather, the scenes reminded one of post-apocalyptic movie scenes in which once-bustling city streets are deserted, buildings dark.
In other years, a Thanksgiving afternoon drive past Southern Hills Mall and the neighboring Lakeport Commons and Sunnybrook Plaza shopping centers would be a frustrating affair with cars backed up for blocks at the maddening stoplight at the Sergeant Road/Lakeport Street intersection.
That drive was a breeze Thursday. Cars were just three or four deep at the usually busy intersection. Driving past Lakeport Commons, there was no one to suddenly turn in front of you without signaling. No screeches of tires as drivers slammed on the brakes to avoid rear-ending the car in front of them.
Turning onto Sunnybrook Drive past Target and Fleet Farm, just three vehicles drove along a street that can be as hard to turn onto or off of as any in Sioux City.
The pandemic put an end to that Thanksgiving traffic crush, at least for this year. Because of COVID-19, retailers large and small chose to stay closed on Thanksgiving.
No lines of customers snaked around JC Penney and Best Buy waiting for the doors to open. Hoping to reduce crowds and the spread of the virus that has altered this year, companies spread out their Black Friday deals through November rather than have the usual Thanksgiving kickoff of the holiday shopping season.
The only sign of activity was at Southern Hills Mall, where Hy-Vee was open until 3 p.m. AMC Theaters also was open, many of its showtimes sold out well in advance, mall general manager Matt Pawlowski said. The Promenade Cinema 14 downtown also attracted moviegoers.
The drive was an unpleasant reminder of times in a pandemic. Though not everyone rushes out to shop on Thanksgiving, many Siouxlanders enjoy spending time with family members braving the sometimes-crazy conditions to get their Christmas shopping done in night.
Before passing interview requests off to media representatives at their corporate headquarters, some managers at the Sioux City big-box stores said they were looking forward to a rare Thanksgiving at home with their families this year. The day off was a welcome respite from an otherwise busy season.
Retailers were gearing up for the typical Black Friday deals and readying for a rush when doors reopened Friday. How big a rush that will be remains to be seen. To reduce crowds and, hopefully, the spread of COVID-19, many have been encouraging customers to go online to take advantage of the same sales that can be found inside the store.
Chances are, Friday's shopping scene will resemble what we're used to.
But shutting down for a day to allow everyone to stay home and give thanks with their families also is something worth getting used to.
