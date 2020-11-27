COVID-19 clears Sioux City parking lots of Thanksgiving shoppers

In other years, a Thanksgiving afternoon drive past Southern Hills Mall and the neighboring Lakeport Commons and Sunnybrook Plaza shopping centers would be a frustrating affair with cars backed up for blocks at the maddening stoplight at the Sergeant Road/Lakeport Street intersection.

That drive was a breeze Thursday. Cars were just three or four deep at the usually busy intersection. Driving past Lakeport Commons, there was no one to suddenly turn in front of you without signaling. No screeches of tires as drivers slammed on the brakes to avoid rear-ending the car in front of them.

Turning onto Sunnybrook Drive past Target and Fleet Farm, just three vehicles drove along a street that can be as hard to turn onto or off of as any in Sioux City.

The pandemic put an end to that Thanksgiving traffic crush, at least for this year. Because of COVID-19, retailers large and small chose to stay closed on Thanksgiving.

No lines of customers snaked around JC Penney and Best Buy waiting for the doors to open. Hoping to reduce crowds and the spread of the virus that has altered this year, companies spread out their Black Friday deals through November rather than have the usual Thanksgiving kickoff of the holiday shopping season.