COVID prompts a rekindled interest in nature

SIOUX CITY -- Forced to work at home and unable to go out to a movie or dinner for much of 2020, many people turned to one of the few places left that wasn't closed: outdoors.

Nature didn't shut down. It provided someplace safe to go and something to do. Hiking, camping, biking, bird watching -- all basically have built-in social distancing.

The COVID-19 pandemic is full of negative aspects. The discovery, or in some cases rediscovery, of nature by many people was a definite positive.

"It was kind of a beautiful thing that people began noticing the world around them. For the most part, people were realizing that we are part of nature and there is a lot of urban wildlife," said Dawn Snyder, education programs director at Sioux City's Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Snyder received an increased number of calls last spring and summer from people asking about the animals and birds they were seeing in their backyards, creatures that probably had always been there, but no one was home during the day to see them. Snyder saw more people walking the trails at the Nature Center and nearby Stone State Park. Kayaks, tents, bikes and other outdoor gear became harder to find in stores.

"They were turning to nature because it was one of the only things they could do," Snyder said.