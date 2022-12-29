Crofton honors longtime community advocate Enid Kollars

CROFTON, Neb. -- Every small town has a handful of doers, residents involved in just about every project or organization and often spearheading new ones.

Enid Kollars calls them "pushers," and for much of the 1970s and '80s, she was one of Crofton's biggest.

The list of projects, many of which she was the main pusher, is long.

At her urging, Knox County joined the Goldenrod Hills Action Agency, which administers several social services. She led the development of the Crofton Senior Citizen Center and the Cottonwood Villa housing authority, a housing project for low-income, elderly residents that was the second rural housing authority in the United States. She was the first director of both the senior center and housing authority.

Enid Kollars honored Enid Kollars was honored Tuesday for her long history of service work to improve the town of Crofton, Neb. Now living in Sioux City, Kollars h…

Kollars was the developer and director of a day care facility, developed and supervised a summer youth program and led the establishment of the Crofton Head Start program and a community food distribution center. She also initiated and sponsored a Young Democrats club in Cedar and Knox counties and was a 4-H Club leader.

She and husband Trudo also raised eight children.

In nearly every case, Kollars saw a need in the community and did something to address it.

"This is what you do" when living in a small town, said Kollars, who moved to Sioux City in 1998 and now, at age 93, lives in an independent living facility.

Kollars was honored by her hometown Tuesday, when Crofton proclaimed it "Enid Kollars Day" and presented her with a copy of plaques that will be displayed at the senior center and Cottonwood Villa.

"I guess I was a bit overwhelmed," Kollars said.

Enid Kollars honored Leaders in Crofton, Nebraska, proclaimed Tuesday Enid Kollars Day, honoring her for her many years of community service that included the esta…

According to her daughter Rhoda Ganzel, she also was humble. When informed of the upcoming honors in Crofton, Kollars' first reaction was to avoid the attention.

"A couple days before, you said, 'I don't want to go. I don't want to be in the spotlight,'" Ganzel told her mother.

Kollars' civic-mindedness was impressed upon her at an early age.

Growing up, she'd hear stories of her grandparents taking food to the needy who camped out at the railroad tracks near their home in Wayne, Nebraska. Her parents, Burt and Ida Evans, were movers and shakers in the small community of Lindy, Nebraska, playing a role in getting phone service there and pushing for Works Progress Administration road and bridge projects in the area.

So it probably was little surprise when, soon after moving with Trudo into Crofton from their farm in 1971, Enid began to get involved once she had settled in while raising a family and selling insurance for Farmer's Union of Nebraska.

The idea for the senior center came from a trip to nearby Hartington to meet with a lawyer, who was not in his office but at the senior center. When Kollars walked in and saw all the activities available, she decided Crofton needed one, too.

Enid Kollars honored Enid Kollars, seated and holding plaque, is shown with family and friends during a 1991 ceremony in which she received a certificate of recogn…

The idea for the housing authority came in a similar fashion.

"We went out to western Nebraska one time and we saw all these little houses. I said, 'What are those?' and they said those are for elderly residents. I said, 'We're doing that.'"

And so they did. On and on through the next couple decades, Kollars decided Crofton was going to do many of the same things for its residents that other communities were. She had help along the way, of course, and said many others volunteered their time and efforts to help bring those projects to fruition.

"Crofton is a wonderful community," she said. "They are so cohesive, so inclusive."

Though she'd never take credit for it, some of that is likely due to Kollars' efforts to make life better for the town's residents, and the many programs she helped start from scratch still exist, serving people young and old.

Sometimes all it takes is a little push to get them started.