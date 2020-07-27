Dakota Thurston County Fair goes on with altered schedule

Bousquet said putting on a fair is always challenging, and COVID-19 added an extra wrinkle into preparations this year. The board had to rethink how it manages events and implement extra sanitizing and cleaning measures.

"When this all broke, we started considering do we not have it? Do we do it virtually? Do we do show and go?" Bousquet said.

They chose to have a fair that's as normal as conditions will allow, with modifications aimed at helping people maintain their distance. Extra gates will be open for events such as the tractor pull so spectators won't have to stand in line, and extra bleachers were brought in to allow the crowd to spread out. Face masks are not required, but disposable masks are available.

The layout of the fairgrounds, with ample space between buildings, also lends itself to some natural social distancing.

That wasn't so much of an issue Monday, a normally quiet day anyway, with parents, 4-H members and their rabbits scattered about in the cool shade while waiting their turn. One by one, they approached the masked judge, showed their animal and answered his questions. A fair volunteer sanitized the table after each exhibitor was finished.