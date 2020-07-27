Dakota Thurston County Fair goes on with altered schedule

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- For a while this summer, Caitlyn Church's first year in 4-H looked like it would be added to the long list of things wiped out by the novel coronavirus.
Among the uncertainties caused by the pandemic was whether the Homer 11-year-old would be able to show her cat, rabbit and chickens at the Dakota Thurston County Fair.
So on Monday, she was understandably happy to be sitting in the bleachers outside the show barn, her Holland lop rabbit named Shadow in her lap, waiting her turn to be judged on her showmanship.
"I didn't know if the fair was going to go on. I'm glad it did. Now I get to enter Shadow," she said.
As other Siouxland counties canceled their fairs, the Dakota Thurston Fair board faced the same difficult decision, fair manager Lisa Bousquet said.
With a revised schedule, fewer big events and measures to spread out the crowd to encourage social distancing, organizers here decided to move ahead with the annual event, which is free and open to the public.
"We knew we were going to have some type of fair. It's just the extent or what it would look like," Bousquet said. "I think everyone's feeling was we wanted to do something for the kids."
Church's mother, Corissa Thompson, said her family was a little nervous, having avoided crowds for the most part since the pandemic hit, but she was happy her daughter would get to show her projects at the fair.
"I'm glad that there is (a fair). It's a good opportunity to learn about showmanship," said Thompson, who along with Caitlyn wore a mask over her nose and mouth.
Monday's 4-H rabbit show was moved up a day to reduce the potential crowd on Tuesday, when the 4-H poultry show takes place. The schedule ramps up on Wednesday with 4-H livestock shows, entry of static exhibits and the first spectator event, the Little Prince/Little Princess contest.
This year's fair, which runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds at Atokad Park, includes annual favorites such as the rodeo, tractor pull, mud volleyball, jackpot cattle show, extreme bull riding, NBHA barrel racing and ATV rodeo.
The fair board decided to forgo the parade, community barbecue, junk-a-palooza, kid's day activities, movie night, open horse show and horseshoe tournament. There will be no commercial vendors this year, but food vendors will be on the fairgrounds.
Bousquet said putting on a fair is always challenging, and COVID-19 added an extra wrinkle into preparations this year. The board had to rethink how it manages events and implement extra sanitizing and cleaning measures.
"When this all broke, we started considering do we not have it? Do we do it virtually? Do we do show and go?" Bousquet said.
They chose to have a fair that's as normal as conditions will allow, with modifications aimed at helping people maintain their distance. Extra gates will be open for events such as the tractor pull so spectators won't have to stand in line, and extra bleachers were brought in to allow the crowd to spread out. Face masks are not required, but disposable masks are available.
The layout of the fairgrounds, with ample space between buildings, also lends itself to some natural social distancing.
That wasn't so much of an issue Monday, a normally quiet day anyway, with parents, 4-H members and their rabbits scattered about in the cool shade while waiting their turn. One by one, they approached the masked judge, showed their animal and answered his questions. A fair volunteer sanitized the table after each exhibitor was finished.
As she dealt with last-minute details in her office Monday, Bousquet said the pandemic hasn't been all bad for the fair. Forced to take a fresh look at all operations, organizers have found better ways to run some events, leading to changes in future fairs.
Bousquet encouraged anyone who was worried about their health or wasn't feeling well to remain at home, but she believes the fair will be a safe environment in which people can browse through all the 4-H exhibits.
"All the animals will still be there. You can come and look," she said.
With a favorable weather forecast for the week ahead, the fair might be just be what some people need after many traditional entertainment events have been canceled.
"I think people are excited just to get outside and have an event to attend," Bousquet said.
