Decatur's Fuller House placed on National Register

The same year he built his home, the hotel burned down. In addition to the hotel business, Fuller operated a sawmill on the Iowa side of the Missouri River and dabbled in a mining company. He also built one of the town's earliest school buildings.

Fuller died in 1898, inside the house, Judt believes.

The house was passed down to family members and then went through a series of owners. Judt said no Fuller relatives remain in the area.

During planning for events to mark the bicentennial of the Lewis and Clark expedition through the area in 2003, committee members set a long-term goal of establishing a museum. One of the committee members knew the Fuller House's owner, they began talking, and, wouldn't you know it, Decatur soon had a home for its first museum.

With just a single photo of the house's exterior to guide the restoration, the museum volunteers went to work. Old outlines on the floor showed where walls had previously been, and old newspaper stories detailed improvements over the years. They looked at other old houses to get an idea how the interior would have appeared.

All the while, local residents began donating historical items to fill the museum, which opened on the first floor in 2008. The second floor opened in 2010.