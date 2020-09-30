Dog days: Therapy dog brings healing to 185th

Certification training will take some time, but Lincoln has already shown his instincts in providing a calming influence. Peters shared a story about a person who came to his office and became animated while taking about a personal situation. Without prompting, Lincoln walked over and put his paws on the person's lap, and the person calmed down immediately.

"It was as if he sensed that change in emotion and came over and said everything's going to be OK," Peters said of Lincoln's reaction to the situation. "When you see it in real life, it's just amazing to me."

Those kinds of encounters are what Peters envisioned when he first approached base leaders about getting a therapy dog. While doing research for his doctorate degree four years ago, he learned of the benefits therapy animals can have. He thought that military members, who can face a variety of emotional issues, both professionally and at home, would benefit from having a therapy dog on the base.

It can be harder for military members to seek help because of stigmas attached to seeking emotional or psychological help. Peters said because he's an officer, that may be a barrier to some people. Others might worry that people will think there's something wrong with them if it's known they're meeting with a chaplain or psychologist.