Dome is home for Remsen St. Mary's football seniors

REMSEN, Iowa -- It started in third grade, the first year they could play competitive football.

Eight young boys -- they'd add a ninth the following year -- all watching Remsen St. Mary's have success on the football field. As they won one youth league game after another, they talked about all the games they planned to win once they got into high school.

"We wanted to be the best," Jaxon Bunkers said.

It's hard to argue they're not.

When the Hawks take the field at 4 p.m. today for their eight-player state football playoff semifinal matchup against Lenox at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, they'll be led by a senior class that's compiled a 44-2 record during their careers. They never lost a regular season game, the only two losses occurring on this same field in the semifinals in 2019 and again last year. They won a state championship in 2020.

There are nine boys in Remsen St. Mary's 16-student senior class. Eight of them -- Bunkers, Schroder, Nathan Britt, Brenden Fisch, Isaiah Gerriets, Kadden Groepper, Cael Ortmann and Ryan Willman -- are starters either on offense or defense, or both -- and the ninth boy in the class, Tate Tentinger, is a team manager.

"When they came up, there was a lot of talent. Certainly, they've been an integral part to everything we've tried to do here in the last four years," coach Tim Osterman said.

Off the field, they're all kind of goofy kids, Osterman said. But when it comes time to play, they're locked in, each adding something unique to the team.

"They all have their own individual personalities, and they all contribute to the leadership," said Osterman, a high school science teacher who joined the Hawks' football staff as an assistant in 2013 and took over the head coaching job in 2020.

All the boys except Willman, who transferred to St. Mary's in fourth grade, have been together since kindergarten. They began battling it out in football games during recess before they could play organized football.

"Growing up together, we were competitive," said Ortmann, quarterback and linebacker and a team co-captain with Bunkers and Schroeder.

It didn't matter the sport, they wanted to win. They traveled throughout the area as they grew older, winning tournaments in football, basketball and baseball. They talked about doing the same in high school.

"Try winning state in every sport," said Schroeder, a running back and defensive back.

They've come close. Most of these seniors also are members of the Hawks' basketball and baseball teams that have qualified for state six and seven consecutive years, respectively.

Osterman said it was obvious when they were freshmen that big things were coming, and that this class would carry on the school's winning sports tradition.

"What jumped out at you was the JV scores were very lopsided," Osterman said.

They served as valuable depth as freshmen and sophomores on two talented St. Mary's teams. The past two years, this class has been "the heart and soul" of the team, their coach said, and all of their games this season have had similar lopsided scores.

Asked who's the most vocal leader, Schroeder and Ortmann laugh and point at Bunkers, a tight end and linebacker who missed last season because of injury.

Bunkers grins and nods, admitting that, yes, he gets pretty intense on the field. But Schroeder, Ortmann or another of their classmates will say something funny in the huddle to lighten it up.

"These two guys make it fun because there are guys like me who take it pretty serious," said Bunkers.

They stick together off the field, too. In October, when Groepper's grandfather died, the senior boys all served as casket bearers at his funeral.

"We're like a family," Schroeder said.

At some point this season, someone, they don't remember who, pointed out the class had never lost a regular season game. Bunkers said he'd given no thought to it and still doesn't. To use an old cliche, he and his teammates take the season one game at a time, focusing on winning the one in front of them before worrying about the next team on the schedule.

Their goal since the season began was to win the state championship, so they're focused on today's game only. Win that, and there's one more next week.

They'll reflect on winning streaks some other time.

"I'm sure after we graduate and we're done with baseball in the summer, I'm sure we'll sit back and look at all the amazing things we did," Bunkers said.

Ortmann said the winning is fun, but equally important, he hopes he and his classmates have been good examples for younger kids in school.

From their own experience, they know there's another group of third-graders watching, and dreaming.

These seniors have shown it's possible those dreams can come true.