Downtown mural illuminates Wayne's public art push

"It does bring something special to the downtown," Elliott said. "It's drawn a lot of really positive attention. I see this as the beginning of what could come."

Elliott sits on a six-member committee that was formed about a year ago after the city budgeted $30,000 for public art projects. They settled on a building mural for the high visibility it would have, and the nonprofit Majestic Theatre was a willing participant. Of the 15 submissions received, Loewenstein's stood out, and when he came to Wayne to learn more about the city, its history and culture, committee members were confident they'd made a wise choice when commissioning him to do the work for $20,000.

Each time he looks at the colorful mural, Giese is more pleased with the decision.

"I think he captured the spirit of the town," Giese said. "The more you look at it, the more attention to detail you see."

Details such as the vultures often seen roosting on the radio tower in town. The silhouettes of hay bales. Giese said he notices something new almost every time he looks at it.

The committee hopes to add something new each year to Wayne's public art scene. With $20,000 in the current year's city budget, the committee is planning a downtown sculpture walk next summer.