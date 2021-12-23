Drinking doesn't always bring holiday cheer

SIOUX CITY -- Like any other liquor store manager, Sean Geary has heard all the jokes and reasons from customers stocking up on booze during the Christmas holiday season.

"You could walk into any liquor store and they'd have a storybook," said Geary, manager at Charlie's Wine & Spirits in Sioux City. "Mostly closer to the holiday they'll (customers) say the in-laws are in town."

Anecdotes like that and a series of surveys released this month put a humorous spin on the increased alcohol consumption of the season.

A survey from detox.net, an online resource for finding drug and alcohol addiction detox centers, conducted a survey of what time the average household considers acceptable to start drinking during the holiday season. Iowans' responses averaged out at 1:28 p.m. Nebraska came in at 2:19 p.m., South Dakota at 3:02 p.m. The national average was 2:42 p.m. In the same survey, 23% of Iowans said they drink before lunchtime during the holidays. It was 15% for Nebraska and 25% in South Dakota.

A study by PRPioneer.com found that Iowans drink enough beer from Thanksgiving to New Year's to fill more than 103 Olympic-sized swimming pools, which hold approximately 660,000 gallons each.

We may chuckle about findings showing that we'll drink enough beer to fill up a pool or start tipping early in the day, but those surveys deliver a more sobering message: this time of year can launch bad habits or be even more dangerous for those already dealing with alcoholism.

"I'm not surprised," Brenda Iliff said of survey results showing massive alcohol consumption and all-day drinking.

It's been a rough couple of years, and people are hurting, said Iliff, vice president of clinical services at Rosecrance Jackson Centers in Sioux City.

"People are stressed. Throughout the pandemic, mental illnesses have gone up, drinking has gone up, overdoses have gone up," she said.

The extended Christmas/New Year's holiday season can exacerbate those issues. People expect to be happy, yet they're not. Happy Christmas expectations fall short. It can be a lonely time for some and stressful for others completing shopping for gifts and holiday dinners and dealing with extended family.

"Holidays are not necessarily happy for most folks," Iliff said.

And even if all's well, there are just more chances during December and January to abuse alcohol. Holiday parties. Family gatherings. Extra time off with idle hours to fill.

"When you get a lot of free time, a lot of people seem to turn to it," Geary said. "Sometimes this is what people do to cope."

All the extra festivities can be tough on recovering alcoholics, too. Families may still hold grudges against the newly sober person for past holidays ruined by his or her alcoholism. Seeing everyone else drinking and laughing can challenge someone trying to maintain sobriety.

"It's a tricky time for folks," Iliff said.

It doesn't necessarily have to be, she said, and a few easy steps can help you keep your holiday alcohol consumption under control.

For some, it can be as easy as drinking non-alcoholic beverages such as ginger ale or pop at parties and family gatherings, Iliff said. People usually won't put pressure on you to drink if you're already holding a glass, regardless of what's inside it. Drink lots of water when you're drinking alcohol to guard against dehydration and also eat some food. Place a limit on how many drinks you're going to consume or have an exit plan to leave the party after a certain time so you don't drink as much.

Iliff said substance abuse treatment providers see a lot of relapses just after the holidays or new people checking themselves in.

"It can be a great gift to the family to get help," she said.

You don't have to swim in suds before, during and after Christmas dinner to have a good time.

Rather, one drink here or there, or none at all, could help make Christmas merrier for everyone.

