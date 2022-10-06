Dry conditions in Northwest Iowa raise fire risk to this fall's harvest

SIOUX CITY — It’s not uncommon during this time of year to see a haze in the air, the dust from an ongoing harvest hanging over the land.

This year, there’s a good chance you’ll see smoke, too.

Since harvest began, firefighters throughout the region have responded almost daily to field fires, sparked by farm machinery and fueled by extremely dry grass and plant stubble.

It’s been dry much of the year, and after an abnormally dry September, farmers face the increased risk of fire added to the annual dash to get crops out of the field.

“Especially, as the season goes on and the crops get more and more mature,” said Dan Meyer, who grows corn and soybeans west of Rock Rapids, Iowa.

And, unless there’s significant rainfall during the next few weeks, there’s not much they can do about it. They’ll keep a close eye on bearings and chains in combines and machinery, watching for overheating that can cause a spark that ignites a fire in the crop stubble. Many will keep a disc hooked up to a tractor nearby, ready to stir up the soil and contain fires that do occur.

“I just went 15 miles in my pickup. I think every farmer in the field had a tractor with a disc hooked up to it,” said Dave Van Holland, chief of Sioux Center’s fire department, which in the last two weeks has responded to three field fires, all caused by a bearing going out in farm machinery.

Not included is the number of fires those well-prepared farmers have extinguished with their discs before firefighters arrived, Van Holland said.

“I think everyone is still just moving forward with harvest and using best practices to reduce risk,” said Leah Ten Napel, a field agronomist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Le Mars, Iowa. “We all just need to be very careful with the conditions we’re in.”

Farmers can’t afford to wait for rain to reduce those risks. The warm, dry conditions that have dominated past weeks are sucking moisture from crops, and they need to be harvested now before they suffer damage from becoming too dry in the field.

How dry has it been this year? Sioux City had 12.30 inches of precipitation through Sept. 30, the driest nine-month start to a year on record, breaking the previous record of 13.54 inches in 1955. Sioux City currently stands 13 inches below normal for the year after a September that saw just .76 inches of rain, most of it scattered in small amounts throughout the month. Until a few showers sprinkled Sioux City late Tuesday and early Wednesday, Sioux City hadn’t seen rain since .03 of an inch fell on Sept. 23.

National Weather Service stations in Sioux Center and Spencer also recorded less than an inch of rain in September, and Sioux Center is drier than Sioux City, with just 11.39 inches of precipitation to date.

If you go back the past two and a half years, Northwest Iowa is 15-25 inches below average, said Justin Glisan, Iowa’s state climatologist.

Conditions don’t look to improve much in the near future. Glisan said the remainder of October’s expected to be warmer and drier than normal. The rest of the year? It’s a coin toss between average, below or above normal.

The U.S. Drought Monitor’s Sept. 29 map puts all of Siouxland in at least abnormally dry conditions. The drought’s severity ranges across four stages from moderate to exceptional, the most extreme.

That range in conditions is showing up in crop yields. Farmers living in areas that received rainfall at opportune times this summer obviously are seeing better yields than those who didn’t. Meyer said his ground in Lyon County fared better than other areas of Siouxland, and his beans are hitting 63-73 bushels per acre and corn at 200-230 bushels.

“We’re in better shape here than you in Sioux City,” he said.

Ten Napel said bean yields in her nine-county area are ranging from 25-72 bushels per acre. Corn is even wider, with some fields a total loss, others yielding 200 bushels an acre. The average is about 172 bushels, a mark below normal.

It’s too late now for rain to help this year’s crop, and large rainfalls would delay harvest. But given the chance to have a good soaker help replenish the dry subsoil conditions, most farmers wouldn’t be upset, Meyer said.

“On a year this dry, I think most farmers would welcome a two- or three-day rain delay. Or a week delay,” he said.

It would sure beat a delay caused by fighting fire in the field.