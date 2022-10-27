Early voting still proving popular for many Woodbury County voters

SIOUX CITY — We live in a society that's become accustomed to ever-increasing convenience.

We have drive-through restaurants, banks and pharmacies and curbside pick-up. You can order just about anything on Amazon and have it dropped off at your front door. They're all services that make life a bit smoother if it means avoiding long lines and crowds.

When it comes to performing one of our most basic civic duties, it makes sense voters seek convenience when casting their ballots.

A steady stream of voters has filed into the Long Lines Family Rec Center in downtown Sioux City since Oct. 19 to vote in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Early in-person voting also is available at the county auditor's office in the courthouse. Other voters have chosen to mail in absentee ballots.

"Somebody said we used to only get to vote on election day, and I said it's modern times and we have to go with the flow," said Margie Fitch, who oversees the early voting precinct at Long Lines.

Voters appear to be going with the flow. More are casting early ballots every two years, spiking in 2020, when 26,534 Woodbury County voters either voted absentee or early in person. That was a presidential election, which typically draws a larger turnout, and the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many voters likely chose to vote early rather than risk contracting the virus at crowded polling sites on election day.

Since then, state election laws have changed, prohibiting county auditors from mailing absentee ballot requests to all registered voters and reducing the number of days for in-person early voting from 29 days before the election to 20 days.

That makes it unlikely Woodbury County will see more than half its 51,405 registered voters cast early ballots again this election, but early voting remains popular, said Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill, whose office oversees elections.

"Since we started, about 300 a day, and that will increase the closer we get (to election day). That's about what we expected," he said.

It's realistic to expect this year's total to be closer to the 16,000 early votes cast in 2018, Gill said. He'd like it to be even higher to ease the crowds at polling sites on election day, though many voters plan to hit the polls then now that COVID-19 isn't such a big concern now.

"I've been talking to a lot of folks who are pleased they can go back to vote on election day," Gill said. "We're hoping as many people who can and want to vote early will do so in order to take the pressure off polling places."

Out and about Tuesday, Doug Deming, of Sioux City, said he passed by the Long Lines Center to see if he could get right in to vote. Without a wait, he became a first-time early voter.

"I'm just getting older and don't want the hassle of big lines," he said. "This seems to be simple."

Many who vote early are older, Fitch said. Weather on a November election day can be nasty, so why not take advantage of a warm, sunny day like Tuesday when it's easy to get out? The Long Lines site is easily accessible, and voters who have a hard time getting around can pull up to the curb just a short distance from the door.

Early voting isn't for everyone. Some believe it opens the door to election fraud. Others prefer the traditional practice of casting their ballots on election day.

For Kathy French, of Sioux City, early voting was a matter of necessity this year because she'll be out of town on election day. Even if she were going to be home, French said she likely would have continued her recent practice of voting early in order to avoid the crowds.

Voting is important, French said, and she'd stand in line at her precinct's polling site on election day if she had to. But why do so if there's an easier option?

"I think it's a huge honor and a right and a privilege (to vote)," she said. "Given this, it's really slick."

Slick, convenient. Not a bad way to exercise your right to vote.