Efforts underway to publish Omaha tribal history

WALTHILL, Neb. -- Dennis Hastings spent decades meticulously researching the history of his Omaha Indian people, amassing file cabinets full of documents, newspaper clippings, photos and other information.

Working with Margery Coffey, he organized all that knowledge into a doctoral dissertation that delves into five centuries of Omaha tribal history. The two also collaborated on nearly two dozen other books on Omaha language, culture and more history.

Now Coffey and Richard Chilton hope to make Hastings' dream of seeing all that work in print come true so it can be used to educate tribal members young and old. Hastings died in May at age 74.

"That's what he really wanted to have happen is teach his people," said Coffey, who received her Ph.D. with Hastings for "Grandfather Remembers," their 1,500-page dissertation.

Working on behalf of the Omaha Tribal Historical Research Project, Coffey and Chilton are in the early stages of raising money to publish the 20 books that make up the "Four Hills of Life: Umonhon Curriculum," a comprehensive history of the Omaha Tribe that Hastings wanted made available to all tribal members.

"It's a way of giving it back to the people. They need to know it. They don't know it. It's been taken away from them," Coffey said in reference to the practice in the 1800s and 1900s of sending Indian children away to boarding schools to assimilate them into white, American culture by, among other things, prohibiting them from speaking their native language or wearing tribal clothing.

The curriculum covers multiple facets of Omaha culture and history, including a dictionary and workbook of the Omaha language, a cookbook, traditional tales and songs. Also an artist, Coffey designed the covers. Publishing the books and making them available to all enrolled tribal members living on or off the Omaha Indian Reservation would help many Omahas learn about a past many don't know because it's not taught to them in school currently.

The books would provide a foundation of tribal knowledge and history that all interested tribal members can use to educate themselves and their children. All use color and images throughout the texts, a form of visual learning in tune with tribal teaching customs.

"There are people within the tribe trying to educate their children correctly, and these books would help them," Coffey said. "They want to be what they are and not what the white man insists that they be."

A lover of tribal history, Hastings initially hoped to build a museum near the Missouri River, but that project never came to fruition. So he turned to a written history and curriculum that could be taught to tribal members. The books are the culmination of about 16 years of writing.

Neither Coffey nor Chilton are Native American, but the two spent years helping Hastings with his research. Both want to carry on his legacy for encouraging education and researching the tribe's history for the many stories yet to be told.

"He's the one that ultimately allowed us to do what we did out of his love for his people," Chilton said. "We want them to be proud of their present and proud of their future."

The search for a publisher has begun, and Coffey and Chilton are utilizing a network of friends and colleagues in search of funding the printing of the manuscripts. With up to 20,000 pages and the generous use of color, the printing cost will run into the millions of dollars, Chilton said.

A fundraising goal has yet to be set while they try to secure a publisher.

"It's still early in the process," Coffey said.

It's never too early to learn about one's past.