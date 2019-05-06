COLERIDGE, Neb. -- The trophy case in Coleridge's school building resembles those found in any school.
Trophies marking success in sports and other activities and fading pictures of teams and individuals fill the case at the school's entrance.
When Noah Stone, Samuel Cary, Madisyn Hall, Jackie Meier and Nikita Anderson set foot in this school as kindergartners in 2006, perhaps they dreamed that one day they might have a hand in helping win a few more trophies.
Little did they know then that they'd be the last kindergarten class in Coleridge Public School history.
Before the five started first grade, Coleridge and the nearby Laurel-Concord school district reached an agreement to share elementary schools to make up for declining enrollment in both districts. That sharing agreement, in which all elementary classes were held in Laurel, eventually included the middle and high schools before the two districts consolidated in 2014 to form Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School.
When Laurel-Concord-Coleridge High School's seniors graduate on Saturday, Stone, Cary, Hall, Meier and Anderson will represent the final link to a time when Coleridge's school district operated on its own.
"It's just kind of special that I'm the last one here," Stone said. "I grew up coming to every sporting event they had at the school. I grew up here."
These five started together, and they'll finish together. Cary left for a few years but returned in seventh grade. All were born and raised in Coleridge. But after kindergarten, they did not go to school full time here. L-C-C students attend elementary school and high school in Laurel. The district's middle school is located in Coleridge in the building that was once a K-12 school.
For some of the five, many family members also attended this school long before all the grade sharing and consolidation.
Meier's grandmother and mother worked here. Her grandparents, father and an uncle all graduated from Coleridge High School. They've mentioned the significance of that to Meier as her graduation approaches.
"They wanted me to know how important it was to be the last Meier to finish the Coleridge line," she said.
It's a familiar refrain heard in many rural school districts. As populations dwindle, fewer students fill the schools. More and more, those schools are consolidating or finding other ways to combine classes and share resources to keep the doors open.
For Coleridge residents and alums, this graduating class is a reminder of that.
"I think most of the students don't think of it," Cary said. "Once anybody brings it up, I realize we were the last ones."
Like the others, Stone counts several relatives as Coleridge alums. He understands the significance of what he and his four friends represent.
"My mom keeps reminding me of it," he said. "A lot of people think it's a pretty big deal in town."
They need that reminder. After all, at age 5 or 6, they most likely weren't paying attention to declining enrollment figures or school finance challenges. Attending school with kids from Laurel-Concord is pretty much all they know.
"It's kind of hard to remember what it was like without being together," Hall said.
They were in eighth grade when the districts consolidated. Hall believes the arrangement has been beneficial.
"I think it's given us new opportunities. We probably wouldn't have had all the sports and clubs that we have now," she said. "It's opened us up to new people I never would have met. Some of my closest friends are from Laurel."
The "Coleridge kids," as they were informally dubbed in first grade when they began attending school in Laurel, all agreed. As they stopped at the trophy case in what is now Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Middle School and looked at newer trophies that they won in junior high with their new friends from Laurel-Concord, it would be hard for a casual observer to know that things had ever been any other way.
But these five know. And they all, in their own ways, appreciate the distinction of being the end of an era for their home town.
"I think we're honored to be the last class," Meier said, "and I hope to represent Coleridge in a good way."