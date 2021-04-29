Father, son keep tradition alive at NAIA volleyball tournament in Sioux City

"I started noticing all the coaches knew him," Westra said. "I asked who is that. People would just tell me that's Tyler."

Westra struck up a conversation with Gary three or four years ago and said hi to Tyler. Westra gave him a media guide, earning him an instant friendship.

"The kid's a fanatic. You can't help but love it. I think that's what this tournament is all about," said Westra, who speaks on the phone with Tyler once a month and exchanges text messages with him more often.

When COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 basketball tournament on its second day, Tyler was devastated, Gary said. Not because he wouldn't get to watch the rest of the tournament, but because he felt bad for all the players and coaches who had worked so hard to get there and wouldn't get to play.

Because Gary and Tyler weren't fully vaccinated for COVID-19 when this year's NAIA basketball tournament tipped off in Sioux City last month, they had to stay home. Tyler watched all the games via live stream on their TV instead.

"It worked great, but that's not the same," Gary said.