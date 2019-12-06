Final resting spot of Sioux City Pearl Harbor survivor discovered

SIOUX CITY -- The two brothers from Sioux City likely were too busy to pause and take in the full sight of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Stanley Bangert and his younger brother Earl would have been carrying out their duties on board the destroyer USS Monaghan on that fateful morning 78 years ago on Dec. 7, 1941. Ordered into action, the Monaghan headed for the open sea, sinking a Japanese sub before making it out of the harbor, one of the few American ships to do so while Japanese planes continued to bomb U.S. battleships and other targets.

The Bangert brothers were present when the United States entered World War II. Both would see more action -- Earl on board the destroyer USS Case and Stanley on the submarine USS Grayback -- as the U.S. and Japanese navies clashed throughout the Pacific Ocean.

Stanley would never know how the war ended.

A motor machinist's mate 1st class, Bangert was 24 years old when the Grayback was sunk by a Japanese bomber in February 1944. All 80 crew members were lost.