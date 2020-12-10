Fire and rescue squads pay tribute to Ponca's Husker Bob

He had a big family of firefighters and EMTs. As fire prevention officer, he worked throughout Dixon County and beyond, towing the fire prevention trailer behind a pickup, handing out free stuff and doing puppet shows for children, teaching them fire prevention and safety.

"He loved being with the kids," Krohn said. "Anything with kids was Bob's forte."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire prevention trailer may have belonged to the department, but Kneifl referred to it as his own. His coffin was transported to St. Joseph's Catholic Church inside that trailer Thursday. At the conclusion of his funeral, the trailer was at the front of a long line of fire trucks and ambulances that sounded their sirens as they made a loop through town before slowly making their way up the hill to the cemetery.

Working in Ponca at his Husker Repair shop, the source of his nickname, he'd close up to go on ambulance calls during the day, a time when many members who work out of town are not available. He liked to jokingly call himself and others who were able to respond to those daytime calls as the A Team, Krohn said.

His dependability was no joke, however. Nearly every year, he was honored for responding to more than 50% of Ponca's fire and rescue calls.

"It's going to be a huge, huge loss," Krohn said.