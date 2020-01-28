For Iowa educators, caucuses provide perfect up-close politics lesson

"Had it not been that we had an early competitive caucus next door, we wouldn't have as many opportunities," Hellwege said. "Certainly by proximity we have the opportunities, and we encourage them to take the opportunities."

With more than 20 Democrats running for president at one time and candidate visits beginning months ago, students have had many chances to catch a rally and hear the candidates in person. George said it's a chance for students to hear a candidate's whole message, not just the few quotes or sound bites reported by the media.

"I encourage them to get out there," George said. "See anything they can consume and get in touch with outside the media."

It's a way for students to learn more about politics and political ideology, Hellwege said. The exposure allows students to explore their own views on the issues, maybe forming opinions that are different from their parents or other people they grew up with.

"It's really exciting to see them getting their own ideas," Hellwege said.