WWII Normandy visit Moseman

Steve and Pat Moseman, of Sioux City, talk about their recent trip to Normandy, France, during an interview in their home. The two and other members of their family went on the trip to visit the areas where Steve's uncle, Densel Moseman, 96, of Wakefield, Neb., fought during the D-Day invasion.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- One can read dozens of books and watch hours of documentaries to learn all about D-Day and the Allied invasion of Normandy in World War II.

But as is most often the case when it comes to historical events, seeing the actual sites where history was made is far more interesting.

Such was the case for Sioux City residents Steve and Pat Moseman, who spent four days just prior to the 75th anniversary of the June 6, 1944, invasion touring the French beaches and surrounding villages where thousands of troops waded ashore and fought.

It was a trip the two had always wanted to take, not just because of their interest in history, but to finally see the places and experience the sights that Steve's uncle, Densel Moseman, who now lives in Wakefield, Nebraska, has told them about for years. The 96-year-old Army veteran was among the second wave of soldiers to land on Utah Beach that fateful morning, and he's told them countless stories about the events of that day and his experiences later in the war.

"It was fascinating to see everything he talked about," Pat Moseman said. "We were there where he actually landed. It really puts it in perspective."

The couple's daughter, Cher Moseman, had been planning the trip since last fall with her parents, her husband, Doug Pratt, and their two teenage children.

Initially, they hoped to be in Normandy on the actual 75th anniversary. But after hearing that would be nearly impossible because of all the ceremonies and security surrounding the world leaders who would be participating, they visited France from May 25 to June 7, spending four days touring the area before all the anniversary observances took place and dignitaries arrived.

It didn't lessen the experience.

"It makes it real," Pat Moseman said. "You have more comprehension and understanding of it."

Uncle Densel had given them a list of things to see and places to visit. During their four days in Normandy, the Mosemans saw for themselves the beach and German defenses that Densel had talked about. They visited the towns and villages in which he fought. They experienced the dense hedgerows that he had to drive his small bulldozer through to clear paths for advancing troops and could imagine how he must have felt not knowing what awaited him on the other side.

"They're so thick, you can't see through them," Steve Moseman said, though you can hear people on the other side.

They found a small bar in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, a French town above the beaches in which Densel had spent his first night of the invasion. He had asked Steve and Pat to go to that bar and have a drink of apple brandy, the same liquor that Densel and his comrades enjoyed one night after the landing. The Mosemans were able to find it, though they didn't enjoy the brandy nearly as much as their uncle likely had.

"It was like moonshine," Steve Moseman said with a laugh.

After spending four days at Normandy, the family visited the Loire Valley and Paris.

WWII Normandy visit Moseman

WWII Normandy visit Moseman

Pat Moseman, of Sioux City, looks over a map of France while talking about the recent trip to Normandy, France, she and her husband, Steve, an…

The highlight of the trip, though, was seeing the beaches made famous on D-Day and visiting the American cemetery, where hundreds killed during the invasion and subsequent fighting are buried.

Steve Moseman said that standing among German defensive positions overlooking the beaches, seeing how every inch below was covered by German firepower, helped him appreciate the danger and obstacles American troops had to overcome to get to shore, establish a beachhead and move inland.

"You can imagine how many were killed instantly, and they just kept coming," Moseman said.

Bomb craters remain. Remnants of the temporary docks built to allow Allied ships to offload supplies on the beach still rise out of the waters just off the coast.

Pictures in a book or footage on a TV show don't do justice to what the Mosemans saw in person.

"It's pretty amazing that you were there where all that happened," Pat Moseman said. "All the stories Densel told, this bar he went to. You could really relate to that now."

It's probably the only way to make some sense of an event that's incomprehensible to those who didn't take part in it.

