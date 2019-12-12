For Siouxland judge, sixth time's the charm

He would eventually become a trial lawyer, as planned, a year out of law school.

He just wound up sitting on a different side of the courtroom.

In 2002, he joined a Fremont law firm and would specialize in bankruptcy and family law -- and criminal defense, a change in his initial plan of being a prosecutor. He quickly realized that defense attorneys can be pretty good lawyers, too. Plus, he found the work gratifying.

"It was cool. Most of my clients just wanted to be heard and treated fairly," Meismer said.

In addition to his private practice work, Meismer added duties as the Colfax County public defender in 2010 and then the same post in Butler County in 2013. He left the Fremont firm in 2018 to focus full time on his public defender tasks.

A few years prior to that, he was told he had the right temperament to be a judge. Meismer began thinking about it, deciding that it would be a good career change even though he loved being a defense attorney.

"It seemed like an opportunity to stay in the arena I like, but from a different angle," he said.

He first applied three or four years ago, admitting that he was too young at the time but wanted to learn what the judicial application process was like.