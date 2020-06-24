Former 185th commander fondly remembers A-7 fighter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- We all remember our first car, no matter how shiny and new or rusty and old it was. Regardless of its condition, the memories created with it remain a part of us.

Brig. Gen. Larry Christensen has similar feelings when he drives onto the 185th Air Refueling Wing's base in Sioux City. On the way to the administration building, he passes an A-7 Corsair II fighter jet on static display.

It was the first airplane he flew as an Iowa Air National Guard member.

"Every time you drive by it, you have a smile on your face," Christensen said. "It's like your first car. Whenever you see it, you remember how it was. You still have that good feeling toward it."

Once a staple in the Air National Guard's forces, the A-7 has long been retired. Pilots at the 185th flew the A-7 from 1977 until 1991, when the base converted to the F-16 Falcon. By 1993, the U.S. military no longer used the plane.

Christensen now is the last active member of the Iowa Air National Guard who once flew the A-7, a distinction that drew a smile and a chuckle.