Former Dakota County attorney Matney takes seat on judicial bench

"My goal and my hope is to carry on the tradition of the judges I've worked with. They were always people that had the message you were always welcome in the courtroom and they would listen to both sides," Matney said.

If you were to go back in time and tell the college-aged Matney that someday he'd be a judge, he likely wouldn't believe you. While majoring in Spanish at Iowa State University, the 1989 East High graduate wasn't quite sure what he wanted to do after graduation. Would he follow in the steps of his grandmother, Arlone Malcom, a longtime Spanish teacher at West High, or take a different career path?

One summer while in college he called Forker Law Firm in Sioux City out of the blue to see if he might be able to spend the summer working there as an intern. He was hired. He spent the summer helping in the office and filing documents at the courthouse.

"That's what really set me on, 'Hey, I want to go to law school,'" said Matney, son of the late Ed and Nicky Matney.

He attended law school at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, graduating in 1996, and was hired as a deputy Dakota County attorney, fulfilling his desire to be a prosecutor.

"What appealed to me is the role a county attorney and prosecution have in assisting victims of crime," he said.