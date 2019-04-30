For more information

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a master gardener, contact your local Iowa State Extension office.

In Woodbury County, contact Katelyn Brinkerhoff at (712) 276-2157 or kbrink@iastate.edu.

To be a master gardener, trainees must review a resource book and videos at home, attend field trips and weekly seminars with specialists for 11-12 weeks, and pass a test at the conclusion of the course.