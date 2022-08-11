Free student haircuts trim Storm Lake parents' back to school expenses

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Yahir Medina bounded out of a Storm Lake school gymnasium, looking like a million bucks.

He's now ready for anything the upcoming school year might bring, especially after getting a haircut that cost his parents nothing.

"I wanted to get a haircut before school to look amazing," Yahir, an eighth-grader, said, pleased with the sharp-looking style cosmetologist Jose Adrian Gomez gave him. "Now with this haircut I feel like I can go to school perfectly."

He perfectly summed up the mood of dozens of children and their parents who came to Storm Lake High School Tuesday to register for school. In addition to browsing at a mini health fair, parents could get their children a free back to school haircut.

"A fresh look, I guess," senior Eric Ocegueda said while sitting down for Jaime Rodriguez, owner of Plebes Frescos Barber Shop in Storm Lake. A regular customer of Rodriguez, Eric took advantage of the chance to get his usual trim for free.

"I'd do the same thing," Rodriguez, a 2009 Storm Lake graduate said, nodding in appreciation of his customer's financial smarts.

Rodriguez didn't mind spending eight hours cutting hair for free. When asked by Storm Lake Police Chief Chris Cole if he'd take part in the event, he saw it as a chance to give back to the community.

Cole said offering free hair cuts was a unique way for his department to build stronger ties in a community and school made up of immigrants from dozens of nations. After seeing news of similar law enforcement outreach events in Texas, he thought it was worth a try in Storm Lake. His twist -- offer it during school registration, an event that already draws a large number of kids.

Cole also has an in with the Storm Lake Community School District administration. Superintendent Stacey Cole, his wife, liked the idea but wondered if her husband was taking on too big a task.

"Honestly, I looked at him and said I think you're crazy. I think you're looking to pull off something bigger than we're capable of," Stacey Cole said. But she told him she was all in if he could get enough barbers and stylists on board.

No problem.

Chris Cole posted a request for volunteers on Facebook and immediately received responses from interested barbers and cosmetologists.

"I was excited. I thought it was a great idea, just the giving back to the community, the kids, the school," said Jennifer Barth, a cosmetologist at Sunjara salon and spa in Storm Lake, who helped secure the necessary license from the state to set up shop at the school.

Donations paid for refreshments and supplies, and leftover funds will be used to buy school supplies.

"It's heartwarming, and you get a great feeling when you think about all these individuals in our community helping these kids," Chris Cole said.

On Tuesday, barber chairs lined the gym's walls, and 13 barbers and cosmetologists gave 219 students a new look before they begin school on Aug. 24. Cole and other officers mingled with the children and their parents, getting better acquainted with the residents they serve.

"I didn't know people cut hair at school," Jose Ayala said while sitting with his cousin Justin Torres, both fourth-graders sporting fresh cuts.

Across the gym, Jose's grateful mother, Yolanda Sanchez, waited while another of her four school-age children got a haircut. Sanchez was surprised when learning on social media about the free haircuts, but welcomed the chance to trim her family's annual back to school costs.

"It gets very expensive," she said. "I need to take advantage. It will save me a little bit of money."

With a number of district families near or below the poverty level, every little bit helps. It's impossible to quantify the benefits of an event like Tuesday's, Stacey Cole said, but if saving a little money here means a mom and dad now can pay for an opportunity for their child they otherwise couldn't afford, everyone wins.

"The indirect help is something we can probably never identify," she said, "but the school district feels it."

No matter which way you cut it, the school and community are better for it.