Generosity blows away Holstein's Avenue of Flags organizers

HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- After a Memorial Day morning storm blew though Holstein, ripping and scattering its Avenue of Flags, community members didn't spend much time dwelling on the present.

Sure, the sight of all those flags on the ground, many of them damaged so badly they'd never fly again, was terrible.

Instead, their focus was on the future, specifically the town's Kinderfest celebration, just three weeks away on Father's Day weekend. They were determined to have as many of the 502 flags as possible back in place for the weekend full of class reunions and other fun activities.

"Our first thought was we wanted to go up for Kinderfest weekend," said Burdette Conover, finance officer of American Legion Post 225 in Holstein.

They just might meet that goal, thanks to the overwhelming response to an online fundraising campaign. As of Wednesday afternoon, $12,935 had been donated to a Go Fund Me account, just short of the $15,000 goal that would pay for 500 flags and some hardware. The quick response enabled Conover to order 300 flags the day after Memorial Day, and 80 had already arrived last week. Another shipment was expected this week, and the rest are supposed to arrive sometime next week.

Meanwhile, about a dozen volunteers with sewing machines are rushing to repair another 150 flags.

Maybe, just maybe, they'll all be flying on June 16 to kick off Kinderfest.

"We're well pleased with how the community and people around have come out to support this. Obviously they feel the Avenue of Flags is important to Holstein," Conover said.

Anyone who drives by Holstein on U.S. Highway 20 during the Memorial Day, Father's Day or Fourth of July weekends can't help but notice the Avenue of Flags. Begun in 2011 as Michael Perrett's Eagle Scout project, it has grown from roughly 250 flags to more than 500, stretched out more than half a mile along both sides South Kiel Street. In addition to the 5-foot by 8-foot nylon flags lining the street, the display includes the flags of each branch of the armed services encircling a larger American flag on a 70-foot pole. The flags honor military veterans with Holstein ties, both living and deceased.

As you might imagine, the sight of all those flags waving in the breeze is stirring, leading motorists to pull off the highway and snap pictures or drive through the flags. The display has become a source of pride in Holstein, a community project involving not just Legion members, but many others who never served in the military.

So it was tough for them to look at the aftermath of a storm that packed 60-75 mph winds Memorial Day morning. About 450 flags were damaged, many ripped from their poles and blown onto the ground.

"It was pretty sad driving down the Avenue of Flags and seeing poles that were bent and the flags remaining were torn and shredded," said Alex Conover, Burdette's son. "Even though I'm not a Legion member, it means a lot to me, and it means a lot to the Holstein community."

The damaged flags were gathered and taken to the Legion post, where the damage was assessed. The Legion's flag fund dedicated to replacing 20-25 flags each year had nowhere near enough money to replace all those that were damaged. As discussions about what to do progressed, Alex Conover suggested setting up a Go Fund Me account to raise money. His dad and the other Legion officers signed on.

Having never done a Go Fund Me before, the younger Conover set a conservative goal of $5,000.

"We put it up thinking maybe we could replace 100 flags," he said.

The site went live at 2 p.m. Memorial Day. News of the damage reached former Holstein residents living across the country. Donations ranging from $5 to $500 poured in from near and far, and by the end of the day, more than $8,000 had been donated. Conover raised the goal to $10,000, which was quickly surpassed, before increasing it to the current $15,000.

Once the replacement flags are bought, any leftover money will go to the Legion's flag fund. Many of the flags now being repaired will need to be replaced either after Kinderfest or the Fourth of July, and more replacements will be ordered.

If all the flags haven't arrived or been repaired in time for Kinderfest, those who maintain the Avenue of Flags will make due with what they have, probably 250 flags at minimum. No matter how many flags are ready, the patriotic display will be up for the weekend in some form.

"We want it to look nice, and hopefully the veterans and families of veterans will understand if we don't have them all up," Conover said.

Considering the size of the undertaking and the short time period in which to get it done, it's hard to believe anyone could be upset if the Avenue of Flags is short a few flags.

If anything, the response proves community members fully understand the importance of doing what's necessary to restore the display, and their pride in it waves right along with each flag, no matter how many are flying next weekend.

