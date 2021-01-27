Hair care couple retiring after 52 years in Morningside

"He was tired of my complaining about working for a bigger conglomerate and working for commission. This way I was working for myself," she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Friends kidded them about the new working arrangement, she said. They told her the business would be great, but they weren't as sure about the marriage.

Both laugh. The business has been great, and the marriage survived with a simple strategy.

"I just do whatever she says, and we get along just fine," Ron said with a chuckle.

Ron employed a couple other barbers at times, but it's been him and Donna for the past several years, a rare husband-and-wife hair care team.

"We enjoyed what we were doing," Donna said. "I think we just liked being around the people."

Lots and lots of people through the years. They're cutting the hair of a third generation in some families, and Donna's not so sure that they haven't seen a fourth generation. Ron's had some customers his entire 52 years of business, and his first-ever customer, Dr. Harry Robison, will be his final one on Friday.

Ron, 75, and Donna, 74, had been discussing retirement for a year or so. After Ron had a stroke in December, those discussions intensified.