Hair care couple retiring after 52 years in Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- Ron and Donna Harris borrowed $6,000 from Kingsley State Bank in 1968 so Ron could open a barbershop in Sioux City.
What would happen after the shop opened was anyone's guess.
"Our goal was to get our kids raised and get through college, and we did that," Donna said.
And then some.
After 52 years of cutting and styling hair for generations of families, the two have sold Morningside Barber and Beauty and will retire Friday.
When Ron hung out his shingle at 4114 Morningside Ave., he and Donna never really expected that they'd still be there in 2021.
"We didn't have a clue," Ron said.
He also didn't expect that he'd share 38 years of that experience next to Donna, also a barber and a beautician. The Kingsley-Pierson High School graduates married in 1965, and though both had barber licenses, Donna also had a beautician's license and couldn't work with Ron.
As Ron explained, back in those days, state regulations didn't permit barbershops and beauty salons to operate under the same roof. If you find that hard to believe, try this: at that time men couldn't cut women's hair, and women couldn't cut men's hair. Different times, indeed.
So Donna worked at a beauty salon a block down the street from Ron until 1983. By then, restrictions had relaxed and they were able to combine their services in one shop.
"He was tired of my complaining about working for a bigger conglomerate and working for commission. This way I was working for myself," she said.
Friends kidded them about the new working arrangement, she said. They told her the business would be great, but they weren't as sure about the marriage.
Both laugh. The business has been great, and the marriage survived with a simple strategy.
"I just do whatever she says, and we get along just fine," Ron said with a chuckle.
Ron employed a couple other barbers at times, but it's been him and Donna for the past several years, a rare husband-and-wife hair care team.
"We enjoyed what we were doing," Donna said. "I think we just liked being around the people."
Lots and lots of people through the years. They're cutting the hair of a third generation in some families, and Donna's not so sure that they haven't seen a fourth generation. Ron's had some customers his entire 52 years of business, and his first-ever customer, Dr. Harry Robison, will be his final one on Friday.
Ron, 75, and Donna, 74, had been discussing retirement for a year or so. After Ron had a stroke in December, those discussions intensified.
"We decided enough's enough and we're ready to quit. You've just got to quit sometime," Ron said.
After all, they achieved their initial goal of putting their sons Mark and Dave through college and kept going long enough to watch grandchildren go to college, too. It was son Mark's passing comment to a co-worker about his parents' retirement discussions that led them to a buyer, Lawton native JaeCee Kamm, enabling them to hang up the clippers and spend more time at their cabin on the Missouri River.
"We're ready to be done," Ron said. "It'll be just a fine time to go."
After 52 years in business, it's a pretty good return on a $6,000 investment.