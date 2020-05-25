Hartington driven to build veterans memorial

Six granite monuments bearing the names of all Hartington area veterans who have served in the military from the Civil War to the present will stand in the middle of the memorial.

Kathol has compiled a list of some 1,500 veterans from Hartington and the surrounding communities of Fordyce, Menominee, St. Helena, Obert, Maskell and Bow Valley to be engraved on those monuments. His goal is to find family or friends to sponsor each name for $150. Folks can "adopt" a name for the same amount. About 400 names have been sponsored thus far.

"The challenge is trying to come up with a sponsor for each one of those veterans," Kathol said.

It's one of the many challenges of raising a projected $300,000 for the memorial and an endowment to pay for future maintenance and upkeep.

Kathol said fundraising is off to a good start despite the economic impact the coronavirus pandemic has had. He hopes conditions have improved by August, when a major fundraising campaign begins.

With site work well underway by then, Kathol expects donors to keep the fundraising efforts fueled.

"People are so happy and excited we've got a veterans memorial going up," he said.