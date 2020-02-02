High school hoops or caucus? Some fans will have to decide

The Wildcat girls secured the tournament's top seed, and Thursday night's first-round win ensured them a home game for their semifinal contest with Ridge View.

Glackin said the caucus will instead take place in the middle school gym, a smaller venue he said has been used as a caucus site in the past.

"We always have a backup of using the middle school gym. The only difficulty is the parking," he said of the school's limited parking that must be shared by basketball fans and Democrats coming to caucus.

Six miles up U.S. Highway 20 at Lawton-Bronson, a road loss Thursday night placed the Eagles on the host teams' side of the consolation bracket against lower-seeded Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto/Charter Oak-Ute.

Lawton-Bronson superintendent Chad Shook said that, knowing the uncertainties of conference basketball tournament scheduling, activities director Jamey Lloyd had made contingency plans. As was the case at Woodbury Central, school facilities in Lawton were booked for the caucus months in advance, long before basketball season started.

"We never know when it comes to the conference tournament where we're going to be playing and when we're going to be playing," Shook said.