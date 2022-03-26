History award raises awareness of La Flesche Picotte hospital restoration

WALTHILL, Neb. -- Strangers will pull into Walthill, stop at the Post Office and ask for directions to the historic hospital.

If Nancy Gillis is around, she'll take them up the hill on the edge of town and show them where Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte built a hospital in 1912 after raising the $9,000 needed for construction.

The story of La Flesche Picotte, a member of the Omaha Indian Tribe and the nation's first Native American doctor, and her work on the Omaha Indian Reservation is one that, for many visitors, was unknown until recently.

"So many people say, 'I never knew about this. Why weren't we taught about this? Why didn't we know?'" Gillis said of Dr. Susan, as she was affectionately known.

The story of her accomplishments is becoming more widely known. Journalist and professor Joe Starita's book about her, "A Warrior of the People", in 2016 introduced many to her. In 2018, efforts began to restore her former hospital, a project that continues to raise awareness of her fascinating life story.

Earlier this month, the restoration project was honored with the Champion of History Award by History Nebraska, which operates the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln and historic sites throughout the state.

The recognition is nice, said Gary Bowen, a member of the Susan La Flesche Picotte Center board of directors, but more importantly, it shines light on her story.

"I think it will help the awareness of Dr. Susan and her contributions, help raise awareness of the building and the project," said Bowen, a retired architect in Omaha. "It shows people are starting to recognize the significance of Dr. La Flesche Picotte in the state and nation's history."

It's the La Flesche Picotte Center's mission to make more people aware of her significance.

Born near Macy in 1865, La Flesche Picotte attended schools in New Jersey and Virginia before enrolling at the Women's Medical College in Philadelphia with funding from the Women's National Indian Association and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. She graduated at the top of her class in 1889, becoming the first Native American -- male or female -- to earn a medical degree. She interned in Philadelphia before returning to the Omaha Indian Reservation, where she was the primary medical provider until her death from cancer in 1915.

Her legacy remains in the three-story hospital, designed by architect William L. Steele, who also designed the Woodbury County Courthouse in Sioux City. The hospital was the nation's first built with private funds and featured all the amenities of a big-city hospital at the time, just on a smaller scale. It served as a hospital until 1950, and since then it's been a nursing home, thrift store, private residence and office building.

Named a National Historic Landmark in 1993, the building fell into disrepair, and by 2018, a hole in the roof had led to water damage inside. That's when Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, formed an advisory committee to steer restoration of the historic building.

After securing a federal planning grant, the committee developed a plan to restore the hospital as a community and heritage center, making it once again a vital element of the Walthill community and the Omaha Tribe.

"It took off from there," said Gillis, the board's secretary.

The board met its funding goal, raising a little more than $3 million. The roof was repaired a couple years ago, and restoration of the building's exterior was completed last year. Workers currently are removing asbestos and lead paint from the interior before beginning restoration work.

Plans for the center include an area where Native American artists can work, teach and exhibit, a telemedicine office and behavioral health and after-school programs. Other tenants could include an Omaha Tribe satellite office.

Gillis said the board hopes for a fall 2023 opening.

Fundraising continues for a reserve fund to pay for future upkeep. Dr. Susan's original lilac bushes remain in front, and more landscaping and parking is planned for the property, which extends into a wooded, hilly lot in which board members envision an amphitheater and other cultural displays.

Once finished, the center will tell the story of La Flesche Picotte, educating visitors and inspiring younger generations of tribal members, helping them retain their cultural identity.

"It's an amazing story," Gillis said, "and kids need to know that's their heritage."

A story finally being heard by a larger audience.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.