Holstein native spending retirement in Peace Corps

FAIRFIELD, Iowa -- Like many married couples nearing retirement, Kent Rice and Kathy Peck looked forward to using their freedom from full-time employment to do some traveling.

But rather than hitting swanky vacation resorts, they looked forward to traveling to other countries and living in accommodations rating far below the five-star level in order to help the local residents as Peace Corps volunteers.

"It's just so rewarding. It just makes you feel good to experience a totally different culture, totally different people. It's just a thrill," said Rice, a 1974 Holstein High School graduate who has lived in Fairfield since 1990.

Rice and Peck, a Fairfield native whom Rice married in 1994, have begun their second retirement-era stint in the Peace Corps, arriving in the Dominican Republic in late March. They're among the first 35 Peace Corps volunteers to head back out into the world since the COVID pandemic forced the suspension of global operations in March 2020, when the organization's 7,000 volunteers in more than 60 countries were called home to the United States.

The couple had been at orientation in Miami preparing for a mission to the Dominican Republic when the pandemic struck. They returned to Iowa to wait out the pandemic, committed to continuing their retirement mission once travel restrictions were lifted.

"We were never going to give up," Rice said.

Not when Peace Corps service was so deeply ingrained in their lives. Before they knew each other, both had served in the Peace Corps in the 1980s -- Rice in St. Kitts in the Caribbean Sea in '80-82, Peck in Honduras in '82-85. They discovered their common Peace Corps background after they met and, once married, talked often about serving together once they retired.

"He had his stories, and I had my stories, and we wanted to have our stories together," Peck said.

About seven years ago, Rice, a civil engineer, retired from a Fairfield engineering firm and Peck from a garden center and nursery. By 2017, they were serving a two-year stint in Paraguay, where Rice taught ag classes and Kathy taught in Spanish-language literacy programs. After completing that mission in 2019, they wanted more.

"Our experience was so wonderful, we thought we already sold our house, let's do this again," Peck said.

After the pandemic put their second trip on hold, they returned to Fairfield, renting a small home month to month, unsure of when the Peace Corps would resume its overseas missions. They spent 21 months in that house, waiting for the word.

On Nov. 1, they learned the Peace Corps would be resuming operations, but it would take four months for them to obtain clearance.

Peck was elated, unable to sleep at night because of her excitement. Rice remained skeptical, convinced another COVID outbreak would change plans. But on Feb. 1, they received notice of their assignment to the Dominican Republic. Now it was Rice's turn to lose sleep in anticipation of their impending mission.

Because Peck enjoyed teaching Spanish literacy in Paraguay, they sought the Dominican Republic assignment so she could once again help children improve their literacy skills. They'd also enjoyed a previous vacation to the country, though they're now far away from the high-rise hotels along the beaches.

Instead, they're living in a rural, poorer area of the country, which is about a third the size of Iowa but has 12 million people, 9 million more than their home state.

They do have an indoor bathroom, but must fill a water tank each day for bathing and flushing the toilet. The electricity goes out periodically each day. The challenging living conditions can't dampen their enthusiasm for helping the people there.

"They're a wonderful people," Rice said of the Dominicans, who he will be helping with economic development projects and improving the business skills of students and educators.

Once he and Peck complete three months of training, they'll head to their final destination, a community in which they'll live for two years.

Rice and Peck said their missions give them an appreciation for other cultures, teaching them to be more accepting and less judgmental of others.

"It sure broadens your mind," said Rice whose brother lives on the family farm in Holstein and has many cousins in the area.

Rice will be almost 70 when he and Peck finish their current mission, likely ending their Peace Corps careers.

"That will probably be enough," Rice said.

By that time, perhaps they'll be ready to take it a little easier in retirement.

