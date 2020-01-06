Hubbard man turns scrap into roadside art

HUBBARD, Neb. -- Driving past Joe and Terri Wachter's place, it's hard not to do a double-take, followed by a chuckle, or at least a smile.

Not to encourage drivers to take their eyes off the road, but a quick glance at a cleared area on the south side of Nebraska Highway 35 just east of Hubbard gives one a glimpse into Joe Wachter's creative mind.

"I don't know if you want to call it creative. Some people tell me I've got a warped brain," Wachter said with a laugh, describing the colorful animal sculptures he's created and placed on his property near the highway.

Call it what you want, but there's no debate that the items are eye-catching.

A large bird was first a couple years ago, followed by a mosquito last spring and a baby bird in the summer. Painted with bright colors, the pieces stand out in an area that was formerly overgrown with trees and brush. As Wachter cleared the area, he felt it needed something to make it look even nicer and, hopefully, discourage people from mistakenly driving into it or throwing their trash out along the highway.

Always one to tinker in his shop, making small creatures out of shovels, rakes and bike forks, Wachter looked around his place and saw scrap items that gave him the idea for the bird.