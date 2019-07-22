{{featured_button_text}}
Plymouth County Fair Board member Keith Koerselman, left, and Dennis Morrice, of the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce agriculture committee, move a butter sculpture of the Tonsfeldt Round Barn Saturday at the Plymouth County Fairgrounds. The replica of the Plymouth County Fair landmark will be the first butter sculpture ever displayed at the fair, which opens Wednesday.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

LE MARS, Iowa -- Think of a county fair, and many images come to mind.

Carnival rides. Music shows. Maybe a demolition derby.

With all those entertainment options, it's easy to pass by the barns filled with cows, pigs, sheep and chickens. Without them, a county fair wouldn't be a county fair.

At the heart of every fair is agriculture.

When the Plymouth County Fair begins its annual run in Le Mars on Wednesday, the iconic Tonsfeldt Round Barn on the fairgrounds will again be at the center of efforts to remind everyone what the fair's all about.

Dennis Morrice, of the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce agriculture committee, cleans the refrigerated case that will house the butter sculpture of the Tonsfeldt Round Barn. The sculpture, which will be displayed inside the barn, is part of the "Discover Dairy" exhibit at the Plymouth County Fair, which opens Wednesday.

"For many, the fair is the only time they have exposure (to agriculture). If they can walk away knowing one more thing than they did before they came in, we feel we've done our job," said Dennis Morrice, coordinator of the annual "aROUND the farm in the BARN" exhibit set up by the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee.

Chamber vice president Jordan Sitzmann said that even in an agricultural region like Plymouth County and Northwest Iowa, people are becoming more and more removed from the farm. Six years ago, the Chamber launched the ag exhibit at the fair, and what better place could there be than the historic round barn?

"We realized we need to educate people about agriculture," Sitzmann said. "We just put them both together."

This year's theme, "Discover Dairy," shows the importance the dairy industry has in Plymouth County and the region, from dairy farms to industries such as Wells Dairy, Dean Foods, Agropur and AMPI that employ hundreds of people.

Sitzmann said the recent opening of Perry Creek Dairy in western Plymouth County provided some inspiration for the exhibit. The dairy's carousel milking system, in which the cows are milked on a rotating floor, provides a focus for the exhibit. Life-size photos mounted in the circular barn will give visitors a sense of what it feels like to milk in the round. Around the interior of the barn's first floor, FFA chapters from each of the county's high schools created exhibits focusing on favorite dairy products such as ice cream, yogurt and butter.

Speaking of butter, the Plymouth County Fair for the first time in its history will feature a butter sculpture. An 18-inch-replica of the Tonsfeldt Round Barn has been created by West Des Moines artist Sarah Pratt, who sculpts the Iowa State Fair's famous butter cow each year.

"We felt it would be a natural," Morrice said of adding it to the dairy exhibit.

Other dairy-related exhibits include a virtual tour in which people can don goggles to experience what it's like to live and work on a local dairy farm. Each afternoon, milking demonstrations with a live cow will take place in a traveling milking parlor/classroom.

Other interactive exhibits in the round barn will give fairgoers more information about other types of agriculture.

Pete Laskie, of Le Mars, Iowa, cleans the kitchen area inside the BSA Troop/Pack 184's Plymouth County Fair booth Saturday. The Plymouth County Fair in Le Mars runs from Wednesday through Sunday.

Sitzmann said organizers and sponsors, who have ponied up some $70,000 for the exhibits over the years, continue to see the value in a display highlighting an industry that has been a foundation in this county.

"I think a lot of people do feel they've learned something walking through here and had fun doing it," Sitzmann said.

In Plymouth County, add it to the list of items such as 4-H shows, exhibits, trade shows and food that make the fair fun.

