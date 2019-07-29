MOVILLE, Iowa -- By no means is the Woodbury County Fair alone when it comes to the small army of volunteers who muster each summer to put on the annual event.
Every county fair in Siouxland depends on people who generously give of their time to organize and run the numerous exhibits and events, not to mention get the fairgrounds in tip-top shape before the fair begins.
But when health issues sidelined Woodbury County Fair manager Randy Hayworth earlier this summer, there was no shortage of helping hands to fill in, making sure everything was ready to go for this year's version of the fair, which begins Wednesday and runs through Sunday in Moville.
"Lots of people from the community just came in and offered to help any way they can. They just kind of came out of the woodwork," said Andrea Fleck, the fair board secretary who voluntarily took on the title of acting manager.
Dozens of 4-H club members from every corner of the county turned out to give buildings a fresh coat of paint and spruce up the facilities. Each of the 36 fair board members made extra trips to the grounds to help. Volunteers from every town and city in Woodbury County pitched in to make sure everything was ready when trucks and trailers filled with livestock and exhibits began pulling into town Monday.
"Volunteers are the only thing the fair has. Without volunteers, there would be no fair," said Fleck, who has kept in close contact with Hayworth during his recovery.
Volunteers are the lifeblood of any fair, and it's no different for Woodbury County's version.
Fleck, who took over as fair board secretary in December 2017, jokes that she's a Woodbury County Fair legacy. Her father, Jim Venteicher, was a fair board member. Fleck was in 4-H when she was growing up.
"The fair was like a second home to me," she said.
The same could be said for many of the men and women who spend hours preparing for the fair, then more or less take up residence at the fairgrounds during fair week.
"If it had to be up to the fair board and the fair manager to put it on, that's not near enough people," said Don Wiese, who was a veteran Ida County Fair volunteer long before he moved to Moville with his newly retired wife in 2004.
It was a different county, but the attraction to the fair was the same.
"I like fairs and I enjoy so much watching the kids and the pride they have," he said.
Wiese was the swine superintendent for a couple years, then served as fair manager for three years after that. Now he spends much of his spring and summer mowing the 30-35 acres of the fairgrounds not covered by buildings or concrete.
Steve Christiansen has been a Woodbury County Fair fixture for four decades now. The Moville resident got involved in the late 1980s through a cattleman's group that created a program to help boost the number of beef entries. As is often the case with new volunteers, he got more and more involved.
He couldn't help it. Like Wiese, he likes to see the pride 4-H members express while showing off their exhibits.
"I come because I like the smiles on the kids' faces," he said.
He's seen a lot of smiles. He was beef superintendent for 12 years. Kids who showed cattle during that time now have kids of their own in the show ring.
Christiansen has spent 15 years on the fair board, this being his last. It's time, he said, to step down. With all his responsibilities over the years, he only gets to see bits and pieces of the fair, as he puts it. He's ready to come back next year and experience the fair as a spectator, not a volunteer.
"That's the biggest reason I want to retire from this is I want to be able to see it," he said.
It's a break well-deserved.
Judging from the number of volunteers who pitched in to help fill a void this year, there are many others ready to step up and fill his shoes.