Iowa State Fair queen gets back to her roots at Plymouth County Fair

LE MARS, Iowa — By Monday night, McKenna Henrich had been to 33 county fairs in Iowa this summer. She had plans for 25 more.

Henrich will return to what she considers the fairest of them all next week: the Plymouth County Fair.

She won't have much time before rushing off to another county, but the Akron-Westfield High School graduate looks forward to every minute she can spend at the fairgrounds in Le Mars.

"Plymouth County is in my roots. It's who I am. To me, Plymouth County will never be anything but the best," Henrich said.

After being named Plymouth County Fair queen last summer, Henrich went on to be crowned the Iowa State Fair queen. She'll be on hand to crown her Plymouth County successor at Wednesday's king and queen coronation, one of dozens of activities and events expected to again attract more than 100,000 visitors during the fair's five-day run Wednesday through Sunday.

"It's going to be pretty amazing, but I think I'm going to be pretty sad," Henrich said of relinquishing her title.

There's no sadness when Henrich talks about the fair, however. Though she grew up in Rapid City, South Dakota, her summers included visits to her family's roots in Plymouth County, where her grandparents took her to the fair, always hitting the smoothie stand and taking in the beef show.

"I spent a lot of my time in the animal buildings," Henrich said.

Prior to Henrich's eighth-grade year, parents Brad and Michelle Henrich moved to Akron to be closer to family, and the fair became a big part of McKenna's summers. She joined Akron-Westfield's FFA chapter, volunteering each summer for cleanup, setup, the Pork Producers stand and other events.

With her love for the fair and agriculture, Henrich decided to run for fair queen, believing she could help attract the county's next generation to the fair.

"I had been in a lot of leadership positions and thought what better way to get involved than to run for fair queen," she said. "I'm a pretty outgoing person, and I thought it would help me connect with younger people."

Henrich earned her FFA chapter's nomination to run for queen, but figured her candidacy was a long shot, considering there were 28 other girls vying for the crown. She impressed the judges and the other candidates, winning Miss Congeniality in addition to fair queen, a title that qualified her for the state fair queen competition in Des Moines a month later.

When walking into the first day of interviews with the other 102 candidates from across the state, Henrich hoped she could just represent her home county well.

"I remember thinking this is a lot of girls and this is going to be a tough competition," Henrich said. "I did not think I was going to win in any way."

She nearly lost her voice during the four days of parades, modeling and numerous interviews but emerged as the judges' unanimous choice, an announcement that shocked her.

"It still blows my mind when I stop and think I won," she said.

The rest of the fair was a whirlwind of early mornings and late nights full of public appearances, pictures, food sampling and speaking. More post-fair engagements lasted until Henrich left for her freshman year at South Dakota State University, where she's majoring in nursing. The state fair's demand on her time slowed during the academic year, but she made it to every event the fair board asked her to attend.

Her queenly duties picked up again once county fair season started. She has judged at least 20 county fair queen competitions this summer while hitting fairs in every corner of the state in her effort to visit 58 county fairs and set a new record for most visited by the reigning state fair queen. On Tuesday, she was summoned to Des Moines for official state fair business, having the enviable task of sampling food at the fair's new food contest.

As of Tuesday's interview, it had been 13 days since Henrich had been home, but she wasn't complaining.

"I definitely believe this is an opportunity of a lifetime," she said.

And she can't wait for the opportunity to get back to her home county, taking in what she calls the best county fair in the state.

"I will definitely say, in my eyes, Plymouth County is the one to see," Henrich said.

Her opinion might be a little biased, but how can you argue with someone who's already seen dozens of the others?