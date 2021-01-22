Kingsley looks for options to replace closing grocery store

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- The convenience of having a grocery store in town is not lost on Scott Bailey.

On more than one occasion, the Kingsley-Pierson school superintendent has made the quick trip downtown to Chet's Foods to pick up something he had run out of.

"It was so nice. If you needed something for a recipe, I could just run down there and be back home in five minutes," Bailey said.

Unfortunately for Bailey and other Kingsley residents, they will soon experience what so many others who live in small towns have gone through. Chet's Foods is scheduled to close on Jan. 31, leaving Kingsley without a grocery store. The nearest grocery stores all are roughly a half-hour drive away.

"We hate to lose any business in town," Bailey said. "The closing of the grocery store is a big staple in the community."

Fewer small towns nowadays have a grocery store. Dwindling populations mean fewer customers. Residents who work in larger cities nearby purchase their groceries there. Discount retailers such as Dollar General, which sells some food items, but not fresh meat or produce, also have expanded into rural areas, attracting customers with low prices that a small grocer can't match.