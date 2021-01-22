Kingsley looks for options to replace closing grocery store

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- The convenience of having a grocery store in town is not lost on Scott Bailey.
On more than one occasion, the Kingsley-Pierson school superintendent has made the quick trip downtown to Chet's Foods to pick up something he had run out of.
"It was so nice. If you needed something for a recipe, I could just run down there and be back home in five minutes," Bailey said.
Unfortunately for Bailey and other Kingsley residents, they will soon experience what so many others who live in small towns have gone through. Chet's Foods is scheduled to close on Jan. 31, leaving Kingsley without a grocery store. The nearest grocery stores all are roughly a half-hour drive away.
"We hate to lose any business in town," Bailey said. "The closing of the grocery store is a big staple in the community."
Fewer small towns nowadays have a grocery store. Dwindling populations mean fewer customers. Residents who work in larger cities nearby purchase their groceries there. Discount retailers such as Dollar General, which sells some food items, but not fresh meat or produce, also have expanded into rural areas, attracting customers with low prices that a small grocer can't match.
Chet and Linda Davis opened in their store in 1978 after buying out another grocer in the same location. They declined to be interviewed, but have said in the past that they realized their store's importance to Kingsley. They also said it was getting tougher to compete with Dollar General, which opened a store in Kingsley nearly a year ago. The opening of a Dollar General in nearby Moville in 2016 was a big reason they closed their grocery store there.
"Once you lose your grocery store in town, it's going to hurt the whole community," Chet Davis told the Journal in 2019.
He's right, of course. Losing a grocery store doesn't just affect the residents who shop there, it affects other businesses in town. A trip to the grocery store might also include a stop at the pharmacy or hardware store, helping boost the bottom line of those business owners.
"Anything that brings people to Kingsley, they shop the town," Kingsley mayor Rick Bohle said.
The loss of Chet's will be tough on this Plymouth County community of some 1,400 people, especially for older residents who have a harder time driving to Sioux City or Le Mars for groceries. Bohle said he can't blame the Davises for their retirement decision.
"Chet's 75. I don't begrudge him. He's put his time in," Bohle said.
Bohle said he's confident the Main Street store won't be empty for long.
"We do have some possible interest in someone buying the store," he said. "I think we'll have someone coming in. I'm really positive we'll have someone step in to it."
Any potential store owner, Bohle said, should know that Kingsley residents will support it.
"Kingsley's always been pretty supportive of businesses here," he said. "I'm hoping for the best."
Mayors of other towns that lost their grocery stores probably did, too. That hope was lost for many of them. The former grocery stores in their towns remain vacant, coolers and shelving sold and removed long ago.
"Hopefully, (people) realize how important the grocery store is to their community," Chet Davis told the Journal for a story last February.
There's no doubt they do. Whether it was working with the school to supply concession stands or giving residents who wished to avoid large crowds because of the ongoing pandemic a less-crowded shopping option, Chet's provided a valuable service to the community.
"Where we're at, it's pretty important to have a store," Bohle said, repeating his belief that the situation will work out in Kingsley's favor.
The grocery store shelves may soon be empty, but there's plenty of optimism in stock.