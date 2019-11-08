Kingsley man urges fellow veterans to show their ID on Veterans Day

By wearing their dog tags, Moodie said, those veterans might gain some of the recognition they missed years ago.

"A lot of guys aren't into it and they should be," Moodie said. "If they could get some respect out of it, I think it would be a good deal for them."

Moodie's shared his plan with his Le Mars coffee group, which is made up of many veterans. He's talked with members of Kingsley's American Legion Nash Post 140, in which he's held several positions over the years.

They're all in.

Moodie hopes to continue spreading the word, to see more veterans each year dig out their dog tags, hang them around their neck once again and wear them in public.

"It just struck me as something that needed to be done," Moodie said. "It's just something that clicked with me, I guess."

It's probably too much to expect that Moodie will take a liking to wearing that chain around his neck once again. But for a good cause, he's willing to put up with it for one day out of the year.

