Land purchase provides big piece to conservation puzzle near Oto

OTO, Iowa -- Dan Heissel stood on the shoulder of Snake River Trail, deep in the hills and woods near Oto, and listed animals visitors to the public land here could spot.

Deer, turkeys, mink, beavers, foxes, coyotes.

As if on cue, a raccoon scurried across the road just a few feet away.

There's no guarantee you'll see raccoons when visiting the Woodbury County Conservation Board's newest addition to the Oak Ridge Conservation Area. But the 240 acres include the above-mentioned wildlife, plus numerous species of birds to go along with thick stands of oak trees, natural prairie and scenic views from the ridges of the Loess Hills between Oto and Smithland.

"I just love being on a ridge top and overlooking the rest of the property. It's just beautiful. You look out there and it's so quiet," said Heissel, the conservation board's director.

It's a piece of land board members long had their eyes on as they spent the past 30-plus years acquiring hundreds of acres of beautiful Loess Hills habitat that make up the four units of the Oak Ridge Conservation Area. This latest piece links units 1 and 2 to make 2,148.5 contiguous acres and brings the total area of the conservation area to more than 2,300 acres of prairie, timber and ridge lines.

"It's almost the last piece of the puzzle," Heissel said. "It's been on the board's radar for quite a while. We were happy the family was willing to talk to us."

Heissel remembers the real estate agent representing the Salsness family calling him about two years ago to gauge the conservation board's interest in the land. After hanging up, Heissel paused, hardly able to believe the long-desired piece of property could be within grasp. Then his mind began racing with the possibilities.

But first, the purchase had to be negotiated. The Iowa Heritage Foundation bought the property to hold it while the conservation board lined up grant funding for the purchase. In November, the board received a $777,500 Resource Enhancement and Protection, or REAP, grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Another $90,000 in grants from Pheasants Forever and the North American Waterfowl Conservation Act enabled the board to pay the $837,000 purchase price, plus other costs and fees. The conservation board added more than $10,000 from camping revenues to seal the deal and complete the purchase about six months ago.

It's a unique, undeveloped tract, the only place in Woodbury County where burr and red oaks are found together in a mixed stand. If you can ignore the mosquitoes, there's a picturesque retention pond at the entrance gate. A path leads up into the hills and ridges covered with natural prairie grasses.

Now open to the public, it's a perfect setting for public hunting, bird and wildlife watching and hiking. Heissel said there are no plans to develop trails, campgrounds or other modern amenities.

"This will stay pretty much natural," he said. "The goal is to get it back to as natural as possible."

Conservation workers will clear cedar and other invasive tree species and do some controlled burning so native prairie grasses will return. All that natural habitat now under public control adds one more attraction for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts who will visit and potentially provide an economic boost to the county when buying gas, food and supplies.

Add in the nearby 783-acre Southwood Recreation Area and 160-acre Fowler Forest Preserve, and the conservation board has ensured that nearly 3,300 acres in this corner of Woodbury County will remain covered in trees and grass without a house on every hilltop.

"We need to preserve areas like this," Heissel said.

Thanks to the willingness of the previous owners to support that preservation and those who award the grant dollars, the county's conservation board will be able to do just that, making it an area we can appreciate alongside the raccoons.

